St. Alexander’s 18th Annual Golf Classic announced
Plattsburgh — The Roman Catholic Community of St. Alexander and St. Joseph will hold its 18th annual golf tournament on Friday, July 12th at the Barrack’s Golf Course with a noon shotgun start. Shumway Insurance is sponsoring the Hole-In-One contests.
The cost is $65 for non-members and $55 for members and includes golf, cart, complimentary gifts and a Chicken Barbecue Dinner. Tournament is limited to the first 30 paid teams.
Registration forms can be picked up at the golf course or by calling Jackie at 518-561-5039 at the Parish Office. Team Registration forms and payment must be made by Monday July 10. Sponsorship forms may be picked up at the church. For more specific information, please call the Jackie at the parish office 518-561-5039 or Cheryl Dodds at 518-572-4622.
Summer Classic Tuesday Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are Tuesday’s (6/6) results from the Summer Classic 2023 Bowling league. Make note that next Tuesday the league will bowl double shift starting at 7 p.m.
—
Points Taken: Taylor’s Tileworks 12-Rick’s Taxidermy 3, N.B. Pro Shop 13-Team #9 2, Three Dawg Nite 11-Bye 4, Optimal Payroll 10-N.B. Restaurant 5, Adir. Chevy 12-Underdogs 3.
High Scores: Shawn Gutzman 625-238, Taylor Chapple 792-279, Kurt Kraft 627-210, Bill Dutton 541-202, Steve Stone 557-206, Ian Bell 524-180, Chris King 613-211, John Munson, Jr. 699-277, Barbara Cotter 556-197, Travis Bushey 669-238, Josh Levasseur 619-236, Claude Lashway 562-226, Dan Munson, Sr. 596-244, Dave Bresett 612-233, Mike Watts 677-247, Max French 543-200.
Guys and Gals Senior Summer Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the highlights from Wednesday’s bowling action of the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling.
—
Points Taken: Hit or Miss 4-Queen’s Court 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 3-Black Widows 1, Fun Time 3-Four Flushers 1, Gutter Done 4-Misfits 0, Split Ends 4-Laniacs 0, 4D Niners 4-Ball Busters 0.
High Scores: Doris Martino 411-141, Kathie Merchant 402-146, Noreen Barcomb 394-138, Brenda Garrand 287-117, Nancy Mazurak 471-175, Dave Glenn 459-166, Tina Welch 365-128, Violet Irwin 425-156, Tom Welch 503-199, Jim Brunet 534-209, Tom Weightman 490-179, Chuck Leclair 474-178, Bea Holler 403-154, Denise Goddeau 511-199, Joe Goddeau 431-163, Jodi Dubray 418-144, Bobbi Nicholson 406-156, Mark Misner 440-173, Edie Reed 436-154, George Munson 626-246, Joe Damour 423-156, Paul Nunn 498-185, Steve Hall 405-169, Beverly Dupuis 369-137, Marc Dupuis 428-178, Joe Dumoulin 457-206, Bill Dutton 600-203.
Saranac High School Hockey Golf Tournament Hole Assignments
PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac High School Hockey Team has announced the hole assignments for the tournament on Sunday, June 11 at Bluff Point Golf Resort. All teams will start at 8am in a reverse shotgun format. After the tournament, players are invited to join at the Plattsburgh Moose Lodge on Sharron avenue for lunch, prizes and the 50/50 drawing.
1- Rosy Knowles, Robby Knowles, Rob Knowles, John Coryer
1A- Ryan Knowles, Drew Knowles, Macen Mero, Brady O’Connell
18- Steve Komanecky, Casey Komanecky, Scotty Minnoe, Josh Bechard
18A- Jason Terry, Dave Terry, Noah Terry, Dax Lashway
17- Sean Faville, Rick Backlas, Tom Mousseau, Justin Bouyea
17A- Tom Page, Ryan Shock, Joe VanValkenburg, Drew Nichols
16- Lucas Perez, Ethan Depo, Dylan Baker, Alex Fisher
16A- Blake Darrah, Tristian Fitzgerald, Tanner Manning, Guest
15- Calvin Hamel, Nik Hamel, Andrew Wylie, Mike Trombley
15A- Leah Hamel, Hayden Pelkey, Nate Hamel, Nolan Hamel
14- Bob Trombley, Nick Dood, Ryan Munson, Josh Perkins
14A- Sam Julien, Logan Julien, Aaron Dubuque, Chris Adams
13- Al Ruest, Spencer Graves, Wade Ruest, Charles Frenyea
13A, Keith Giroux, Landon Giroux, David Burnham, James Burnham
12- Eric Barnes, Ethan Barnes, Adrian Barnes, Joe Pellerin
12A- Craig Duprey, Nicky Duprey, Josh Currier, Matt Bruno
11- Ray Macomber, Ron Dubray, Vinnie Grom, Brody Macomber
11A- Heather Maggy, Jamie Allen, Jason Terry, Jordan Gillespie
10- Frank Trudeau, Frankie Trudeau, Ashtyn Catlin, Dan Trudeau
10A- Nathan Dickinson, Amanda Dickinson, Chris Plumadore, Casey LeClair
