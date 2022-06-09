Bowling league posts recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Results from Tuesday’s Summer Classic and Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed League have been posted.
They are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken- Team #4 8, North Bowl Pro Shop 7; North Bowl Restaurant 8, The Underdogs 7; Optimal Payroll Svcs. 13, FNG 2; Laware Const. 12, Team #3 3; Three Gen 8, Rick's Taxidermy 7.
High Scores- Josh Smith 424-153, Ian Bell 525-181, Chris King 538-219, Keegan Munson 550-208, Max French 561-217, Gabe Sisco 627-246, Claude Lashway 564-244, Lanny Favro 630-233, Dan Munson 604-206, Barbara Cotter 579-228, George Munson 589-213, Joshua Shaffer 637-223, Nicole Miller 454-167, Travis Bushey 763-278, Kurt Kraft 556-199, Rick Savage 563-195, Gail Taylor 483-168, Taylor Chapple 711-268.
Reminder- Next week is a double shift. Start time 7 p.m.
—
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Alley Gators 4, Hit or Miss 0; Four Flushers 3, Odd Balls 1; Slo Rollers 4, Gutter Done 0; Four of a Kind 4, Bye 0; Split Ends 3, Spare No One 1; Ball Busters 3, Scared Splitless 1.
High Scores- Doris Martino 461-161, Kathie Merchant 409-149, Joe Damour 519-202, Diane Kinne 452-154, Bea Holler 361-149, Jim Layhee 477-167, Tom Weightman 433-156, Carl Lashway 512-189, Claude Lashway 536-204, Clarence Lafountain 434-152, Cheryl Henry 407-147, Tami Thomas 493-183, Violet Irwin 433-171, Tina Welch 363-126, Nancy Griffith 318-112, Lynne Glenn 422-149, Nancy Mazurak 426-153, Edie Reed 489-176, George Munson 663-254, Roger Desroches 429-154, Don Dubuque 396-144, Joe Phaneuf 577-224.
Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — The weekly Point au Roche bike have started for the summer.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
