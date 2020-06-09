Sports Shorts: June 9, 2020

Hole-in-one alert

PLATTSBURGH — Dick Rivanera had his 12th hole-in-one on the 180-yard, 16th hole at Bluff Point Golf Resort, June 2. It was hit with a 21-degree hybrid and was witnessed by Kevin Cox.

Paddle planned

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from the Peru Boat Launch to Valcour Island on Thursday, June 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Paddlers will disembark in Butterfly Bay and walk to the Harney Homestead.

The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.

Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.

Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

