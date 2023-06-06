Super DIRTcar Series at Airborne Speedway: Wednesday, June 14
PLATTSBURGH — The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds are set to return to the Airborne Speedway half-mile for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. presented by Adirondack Auto Group.
The nine-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series champion, “Super” Matt Sheppard will highlight the star studded field of platinum drivers.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor, Stewart Friesen will also be in attendance to try and pickup his first Super DIRTcar Series win at Airborne Speedway.
Airborne’s Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modified division will also compete with the Super DIRTcar Series for track show up points. The top 358-Modified finisher will receive a $250 bonus. “Hollywood” Felix Roy is an Airborne 358-Modified regular who made a last lap pass of Mike Mahaney in the last event to collect his first career DIRTcar 358-Modified victory. Both Roy and Mahaney will have Big Block Modifieds for the event.
A strong field of Canadian competitors is also expected compete for the Super DIRTcar Series victory.
The Taylor Rental Street Stocks will also be in competition for an extra distance points race.
Post time is slated for 7 p.m. with grandstand admission set at $30 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
