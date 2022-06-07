Canadians dominate at Wilmington bike race
WILMINGTON — Ryan Atkins, of Sutton, Quebec, raced to a first-place finish during June 4’s Wilmington/Whiteface 100K Mountain Bike Race.
Atkins completed the 69-mile-long, back country road, and single-track race which began and finished at Whiteface Mountain in 4 hours, 8 minutes and 27 seconds.
That put him ahead of second-place finisher Emile Hamm, of Ottawa, Ontario, who crossed the finish line in front of the ski resort’s Face Lift quad-chair in a time of 4:09:06.
Quebec City resident Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette clocked a time of 4:09:47 and finished third.
Saturday’s race was the first since 2019 as the pandemic forced its cancellation for two years.
As many as 445 mountain bike enthusiasts enjoyed the near perfect weather conditions.
The first woman to cross the finish line was Regina Legge, of Salem, N.H. The 37-year-old was 49th overall and clocked a time of 4:56:02, well ahead of second-place cyclist Lindsay Webster.
The Sutton, Quebec resident stopped the clock in 5:07:39, while third-place rider Anja Meichs, of Belmont, Mass., raced to a time of 5:10:18.
In addition to the 100K race, 61 cyclists took part in a 50K event. Lake Placid’s Curtis Howard won the men’s race, followed by Jerry Hughes, of Hopkinton, Mass., and Patrick Robinson, of Ringwood, N.J.
Lake Placid’s Elizabeth Izzo claimed the women’s race. She was followed by Deidre Cullen, of Laconia, N.H., and Megan Cea, of Peekskill.
Mountain Club hosting nature walk
AUSABLE FORKS — On June 11, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at the Nature Conservancy’s Silver Lake Bog Preserve.
The wide, level, boardwalk takes you past pitcher plants, Labrador tea and a variety of ferns, mountain holly, cranberry, sphagnum moss and other bog plants.
The boardwalk is a mile long round trip with two bench rest stops.
You may extend your walk up a rocky trail to a bluff overlooking Silver Lake. Easy walk.
Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518-561-0189. Call by June 9 to register.
Youth Bureau hosting disc golf clinics
CADYVILLE — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will host two disc golf clinics in the month of June.
The June 28 clinic will be held at Cadyville Rec Park while the second clinic will be held on June 29 at Twin Ponds Campground in Peru.
The clinics are open for youth 6 to 14 years old, and will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and is limited to the first eight registrants. To register contact Nick at 518-565-4774 or by email at nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
