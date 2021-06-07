Sports Shorts: June 7, 2021

Jeff and Michelle Hall Memorial Golf Tournament, Aug. 28
PLATTSBURGH — After a very long year, tournament organizers are pleased to announce the 17th Jeff and Michelle Hall Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at The Barracks.
The event is a four-person scramble and will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.. The cost is $65 for non-members and $50 for members, which includes cart, refreshments on the course and a BBQ at Bobby's Lounge following the tournament. If you would like to play, please pick up an application at Bobby's Lounge.
For more information or questions, contact Bob Hall (518-561-8257) or David Kerr (518-561-0677).
Those interested can also visit the event page on Facebook (Jeff and Michelle Hall Golf Tournament).
Munson records ace at Bluff
PLATTSBURGH — Dan Munson struck his second career hole-in-one from 112 yards on the par-3 ninth hole at Bluff Point Golf Resort.
The ace was shot with a pitching wedge.
Don Gilman, Chad Keysor and John Munson witnessed the ace.
Golf camp announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is offering a youth golf program this summer.
Participants will learn the basic knowledge and fundamentals of the game of golf.
They will learn the grip, stance and technique of the golf swing. They will also learn some of the rules and etiquette of playing golf.
The camp will be held June 28 to July 2 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Everest Rabideau Park (Cumberland Head Park).
It's limited to the first 10 participants.
Cost is $20 if a participant is a town resident and $30 for non-residents.
Please, pre-register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com. For more information, call 518-562-6860.
