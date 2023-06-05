Bike Time Trials
PLATTSBURGH —The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
Ten mile results
1. Joel Nashett 26:22 2. Ed Armstrong 28:03 3. James Falletta 28:33 4. Diego de los Rios 29:35 5. Bill Blough 30:41
Plattsburgh Parks & Rec offering Wild Plant ID and Tasting
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and Paul Smith’s VIC are teaming up to offer a Wild Plant Identification and Tasting on June 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Paul Smith’s. Call to sign up at (519)562-6860 or online www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com . This program will have a $35 fee.
Begor Rim-Rides to Victory at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — Dominant.
The only word to describe Jamy Begor’s impressive win after starting in position 14 for the J & S Steel Sportsman feature event at Airborne Speedway.
The winning pass was made on a lap-15 restart when Tanner Forbes and Begor squared off at the Northern Blacktopping Restart Zone. The two drivers were side-by-side through the first two turns, but Begor was rim-riding the top of turns three and four, where he eventually finished the pass and checked out.
Forbes had to settle for second, while Lonnie Rivers completed the podium. Fire Swamp and Joey Scarborough finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Shawn Duquette did the exact opposite in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade Feature, winning from the very bottom of the track.
Duquette was involved in a caution on the first lap, returned to the pit area and restarted at the tail end of the field. Duquette methodically picked off cars on the extreme inside en route to a comfortable victory, his second of the year.
Billy Thwaits was the apparent second place finisher, but the backup car that Thwaits ran in the feature didn’t pass post-race technical inspection. Richie Turner inherited second place, and Tylor Terry moved to third. Nathaniel Guay and Hunter Sawyer completed the top five.
The Taylor Rental Street Stock Feature pinned a see-saw battle for the lead in the final two laps.
A green-white-checkered finish decided the outcome with Jake Fountain and Josh Laporte Sr. on the front row. Laporte took the lead on lap-14 and maintained the lead until the final two turns when Fountain drove around the outside to his second win of the season.
Laporte Sr. finished in second, while Josh Blake finished in third after his first career win last week. Greg Zindler Jr. finished fourth and Mat Lavalley finished fifth.
Nate Leonard won for the second week in a row with the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Kobe Hernandez and Mat Lavalley completed the podium.
Racing action resumes next Saturday at Airborne with kids rides before the night gets underway. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow on Facebook at Airbrone Speedway.
