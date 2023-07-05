Town of Plattsburgh free concert
PLATTSBURGH — Join the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department and Will Evans at the Cadyville Rec Park on July 10 from 6-8 p.m. for a free concert! Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from Bunz on the Run.
If there is bad weather, we will relocate inside at the Mosaic church in Cadyville. Check our Facebook page for updates.
358 Modifieds Return to Airborne This Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — The ground pounding 358-Modifieds will return on Saturday, July 8 to Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers.
The Be Cool Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds will compete in a 30-lap feature event with some of the top drivers in the northeast competing.
Theresa, N.Y. native, Lance Willix is the point leader in the division with one win and 110 points. Alexandria, Ontario’s Chris Raabe, who is a former Airborne Track Champion, is second in points with 108. Felix Roy of Napierville, Quebec has one win on the year and sits third in points with 104. Mike Mahaney (102) and Todd Stone (92) round out the top five in the current standings.
One addition expected to the 358-Modified field this weekend is Watertown, N.Y. veteran, Tim Fuller. Fuller has been a successful DIRTcar Modified and Late Model racer throughout his career. Fuller is being inducted into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame next Thursday at Weedsport.
All four of Airborne Speedway’s divisions of J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman and Taylor Rental Street Stocks will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races. The Limited Sportsman division will also have a make-up feature from the rained-out event on July 1.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
YMCA Men’s League Standings
Plattsburgh — Entering week five of play, the YMCA Men’s League is filled with intense play and competitive action. Playing every Thursday, action resumes tomorrow at the Oval beginning at 5 p.m.
Standings as of week four:
1. CASTINE PROPERTIES — 4-0
2. CHASE BUCKETS — 3-1
3. NORTHERN NY ELECTRICAL OUTLETS — 3-1
4. CHATEAUGAY — 3-1
5. NON-HOOPSTERS — 3-1
6. PERU — 2-2
7. BUBBA BUCKETS — 1-3
8. TAYLOR RENTAL — 1-3
9. BIG GIRLS DON’T KAWHI — 0-4
10. ROUSES POINT BASKETBALL — 0-4
