Town holding pickleball clinics
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is having 4 free sessions of beginner adult Pickleball clinics this summer at West Plattsburgh Park.
The June 10 and July 25 clinics will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. while the June 13 and Sept. 12 clinics will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Equipment can be provided. Register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Town holding outdoor walks this summer
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department has added 5 walks to its summer schedule.
They include the Saranac River Trail on June 8, Paul Smiths VIC on June 22, Rugar Woods on July 6, Treadwell Mills Connector Trail on July 22 and the Blueberry Hill Trails on Aug. 30.
All walks will start at noon and are open and free to participants who are 18+.
Register by calling 518-562-6860. Find more info at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Benefit golf tournament scheduled
LAKE PLACID — The North Country will tee it up for a long-time member of the golf community at the Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid on June 26.
Ron Reid, who has worked for over 25 years at the Whiteface Club both as superintendent and a member of the course crew, is battling ALS.
Area golfers will team up in a four-person scramble to raise needed funds to supplement Reid’s medical coverage. The Whiteface Club will match the money generated by the players’ tee times.
The cost to play is $65 per person, cart included. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. An optional skins game, at $20 per team, will be held in conjunction with the tournament. A 50-50 raffle will also be offered as well as door prizes.
The closest to the pin contest will be held on the par three, 11th hole, with the long drive contest taking place on 17.
The fundraiser will be capped at 25 teams. For tee times, please call 518-523-PUTT.
