Local golfer records
hole-in-one
PORT KENT — While playing in the Tuesday Men’s League, Steve Phillips recorded his first hole-in-one at Harmony Golf Course. Phillips used an eight iron on the 110-yard third hold. Witnesses to the ace were Larry Myatt, Shawn LaFountain and Tim LaFountain.
Beekmantown announces HOF class
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Hall of Fame Committee would like to announce their results for the second class of the Eagles HOF. The nominees who were voted into the Hall of Fame are: Jim Amorelli, Donna Dixon, Doug Kimbler, Elton Jodoin, and Michael St Louis.
McLennan wins Home Run Derby
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Little League hosted the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Saturday, June 25, at Hector Duquette Field. 36 competitors tried to hit as many dingers as they could in 90 seconds. Heading into the third round and final round were Matt Owens, Aiden Howell, Alex Rascoe, Zeke McLennan, and Keegan Theriault. At the end of the three rounds of competition, McLennan hit 13 home runs. The winner will now wait to hear from T-Mobile to see if he advances into the regional competition. According to Kristen Gommel, the event organizer, “the competition would not have been as successful without the volunteers who helped to make such a fun day for the kids”.
Bowling league releases results
Recent results from the Guys & Gals Summer Mixed and Summer Classic League have been announced. They are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken-Really Average 12-Rick’s Taxidermy 3, The Underdogs 13-Three Gen 2, Optimal Payroll 10-North Bowl Pro Shop 5, Huttig Nissan 11-FNG 4, North Bowl Restr. 12-Laware Const. 3.
High Scores- Kurt Kraft 603-215, Dave Bresett 691-267, Mike Watts 688-267, Dawn Chapple 529-185, Keegan Munson 535-191, Max French 551-202, Gabe Sisco 673-268, Bill Dutton 590-217, Ian Bell 530-187, Jill Hartmann 433-158, Connor Jubert 647-246, Chris Hartmann 675-258, Nicole Miller 467-170, Claude Lashway 583-219, Lanny Favro 598-223, Dan Munson, Sr. 637-244.
Reminder- Next week (7-5-22) is position round.
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Four Flushers 4-Alley Gators 0, Four of a Kind 4-Odd Balls 0, Slo Rollers 4-Bye 0, Ball Busters 4-Gutter Done 0, Split Ends 3-Scared Splitless 1, Hit or Miss 3-Spare No One 1.
High Scores- Diane Kinne 411-189, Barbara Cotter 470-183, Tom Weightman 456-164, Carl Lashway 478-184, Claude Lashway 606-223, Bea Holler 357-140, Bill Dutton 500-190, Kathe Petro 384-149, Jean Hamlyn 374-156, Steve Hall 428-170, Don Dubuque 439-168, Joe Phaneuf 553-227, Mark Misner 436-157, Nancy Griffith 341-133, Nancy Mazurak 461-187, Kathie Merchant 399-143.
