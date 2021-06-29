Sports Shorts: June 30, 2021

Section VII volleyball officials needed
PLATTSBURGH — The Northern Adirondack Volleyball Official Board (NAVOB) is looking to add several more individuals to referee for the upcoming high school season this fall.
Ideal for past players and/or parents of players though no experience needed.
If interested, email NAVOBVBall@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 518-563-0804. The board will then provide information on joining NAVOB to officiate high school volleyball in Section VII.
