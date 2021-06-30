Sports Shorts: June 30, 2021

Armstrong wins bike race
POINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong finished first in this week's bike time trials in Point Au Roche with a time of 25:25.
Sean Vogl (27:52), Stacey Brooks (29:14) and John Callaghan (54:08) rounded out the top four.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Road.
The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory, and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m..
Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m..
McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic
PLATTSBURGH — The 17th annual McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic sponsored by McSweeny’s and the North Country Mission of Hope will be held Friday, Aug. 13 at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.
Proceeds from this long-standing event benefits the Children’s Food Program of the Mission of Hope in Nicaragua, which provides 7,000 children a meal each day comprised of rice, soy, veggies, a drink, and a multi-vitamin.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. It is a two-person scramble with a shotgun start at noon.
There will be prizes for low gross and low net for the men, women and mixed categories. Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pin, and longest drive.
Sponsorships are available. $500 is the Platinum Level which allows for two teams of two, sponsorship signage on the golf course as well as at the club house. $350 is the Gold Level which allows for two teams of two and signage at the club house. $200 is the Silver Level which allows one team of two and signage at the clubhouse. Bronze is $100 with signage and $50 is a Friend of the Mission.
The cost for individuals is $75 for members of the Barracks and $50 for non-members. The price includes golfing, cart, and lunch. Michigans by McSweeny’s with sides provided by the Barracks will be available on the course throughout the day. Water and soda provided by Pepsi will be available at the clubhouse.
There will be gift baskets for raffle, a 50/50, the ever-popular balloon pop, and a silent auction.
For more information, email info@ncmissionofhope.org or call Sr. Debbie at 518-572-4246, Suzanne at 518-420-2679 or visit www.ncmissionofhope.org.
LEOSA HR 218 Carry Qualification Course
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting the qualification course that retired law enforcement officers need to complete to continue to carry.
Upcoming course dates will be on July 15 and 29 and Aug. 12 and 26.
Further dates will be added.
The qualification will be held starting at 5 p.m.
For information and to register, call Ian Dunbar at 518-593-9074.
Further information can be found at http://www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com under the pistol activities link.
