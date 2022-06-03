Masters North to begin today
MALONE — The 39th Masters North golf tournament begins today at Malone Golf Course.
Defending two-time champion Ed Davis will return, as well as last year’s runner-up, Paul Fine-Lease.
Competition will continue with a second round on Saturday.
Today’s tee times and groups are listed below.
—
Legends Division
9:20- Mackinnon, Wright; 9:28- Fisher, Leta; 9:36, G. Bouyea, O’Loughlin, Vanbrunt; 9:44, Dagnenais, Gagnon, Marvin; 9:52, Carver, Griffin, Vorhees I;
Masters North Division
10:00, Foster, Darrah; 10:08, P. Laramee, Reyell; 10:16, Fitzsimmons, M. Laramee, Odnoha; 10:24, Ashline, Dodd, Knowles; 10:32, Kokes, Hanson, LaBarr; 10:40, Demarse, Besaw, Politi; 10:48, Arnold, Beauregard, N. Bouyea; 10:56, Boucher, Weeden, Voorhees II; 11:04, Seymour, Studley, Reid; 11:12, M. Davis, Honahan, Maicora; 11:20, Haase, Patenaude, Terrell, Thomas; 11:28, Kirby, Niles, T. Thomas; 11:36, McDonald, Van Leuvan, Winpsinger; 11:44, Dunsmore, Geach, King; 11:52, Fine-Lease, Fallon, Marsden; 12:00, Cooke, Norton, E. Davis.
Bike race set for tomorrow
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington/Whiteface 100K Mountain Bike Race starts tomorrow with a 7 a.m. shotgun start.
Beginning and ending at Whiteface Mountain, hundreds of mountain bike enthusiasts, competing in both the 50K and 100K races, will try to tame back country roads and single-track trails that also take them through Jay, Upper Jay, Keene and Elizabethtown.
The WW100 is one of just seven Leadville 100 MTB qualifying races in the country and is the only qualification race in the east. As many as 100 cyclists from Saturday will earn qualifying spots into the Leadville 100 MTB on Aug. 13.
For more information, visit www.wilmingtonwhitefacemtb.com.
