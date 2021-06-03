Sports Shorts: June 3, 2021

Saranac/Peru Hockey Booster Club Golf Tournament tee times
PLATTSBURGH — The Inaugural Saranac/Peru Hockey Booster Club Golf Tournament will tee off on Sunday with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Bluff Point golf course.
All players are asked to check in by 7:30 a.m.
The Saranac Chiefs Boys High School Hockey Team consists of players from both Saranac and Peru schools.
The tournament is to help offset costs incurred during the winter season.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three finishing teams and for closest to the pin and longest drive for both men and women.
Hole assignments are listed below.
—
1-Rosy Hearns-Robby Knowles-Rob Knowles-Spencer Graves
1A- Paul Campbell-Dan P-Chris Turnbull-Guest
18- Mike Zurlo-Ian Zurlo-Guest-Guest
18A- Calvin Hamel-Nik Hamel-Steve Sullivan-Mike Trombley
17- Ryon O’Connell-Kevin Manchester-Roger Long-Guest
17A- Matt Mero-Scotty Bowman-Guest -Guest
16- Matt Fredette-Jeremy Ballard-Steve LaBombard-Jamie Mackinnon
16A- Macen Mero-Ethan Votraw-Austin Carpenter-Dylan Baker
15- John Munson Jr.-Daniel J. Munson-Don Gilman-Tom Raville
15A- Mike Watts Jr.-Animal Bresett-Joe Guido-Connor Jubert
14- Nick Dood-Bullet Trombley-Josh Perkins-Don Kedics
14A- Casey St. Clair-Craig Reyell-Jason Therrien-Glenn Austin
13- Andrew Bailey-Josh Parker-Adam Frennier-TJ Myers
13A- Tom Page-Kaleb Drollette-Cory Trombley-Ben Dapo
12- Kerri Tremblay-Abby Leonard-Joe Leonard-Nate Durkee
12A- Ben Malark-Joe LaBombard-April Riberio-Ramiro Riberio
11- M. Rock-V. Malark-John Burke-Keith Dyer
11A- Diane Sayers-James Sayers-Linda Barnes-Amy Beth Atkins
10- Jaki Carter-Guest-Guest-Guest
9- Al Ruest-Jack Phillips-Charles Frenyea-John Campbell
9A- Jason Pelkey-Hayden Pelkey-Keith Bushey-Evan Norcross
8- Eric Barnes-Ethan Barnes-Jason Terry-Kenny Thayer
8A- Ron Patnode-Greg Dumas-David Peryea-Tom Perry
7- Matthew Patnode-Mason Patnode-Paul Lamere-Guest
7A- Brian Ray-Andy O’Grady-Kevin Barney-Justin Tholke
6A- Chad Webb-Richard Walker-Mark Burrell-Dave Casey
6- Xander Buckley-Cole Dingman-Collin Lashway-Paige Bassett
Barrack’s Member/Member Tournament tee times
PLATTSBURGH — The Barracks' Member/Member Tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon, Saturday, at The Barracks Golf Course.
Tee assignments are listed below.
—
1- Bob Wieworka, Dave Ashline, Joe Graziane, Liz Gates
1A - Alan Griffin, Jackie Walker, Al Walker, Dee Vivian
10- John La Mare, Pete Ensel, Craig Heins, Gail Mercurio
10A- Chuck Voorhees, Frank Shaffer, Brian Hughs, Judy Terry
11- Dean Miller, Mickey Pepper, Diane Barr, Dick Garrant
12- Doug Seamon, Renee Seamon, Keegan Seamon, Reese Seamon
13- Sal Mercurio, Ray Dubuque, Kathleen Everleth, Guest
14- Eric Meigs, Pete Hayden, Suzy Stefanick, Monty Prather
14A- John Flynn, Gregg Gates, Clark Everleth, Cheryl Dodds
15- Bob Pfohler, Kathy Ashline, Bobby Dergham, Bob Montefusco
15A- Will Flynn, Jim Barr, Dave Terry, Scott Menard
16- Dennis Bardelick, Scott Menerd, Kevin Hunt, Linda Garrant
17- Rich Navin, Joe Guido, Brett Carpenter, Janet Wieworka
18- Mike Dodds., James Armstrong, William Sequin, Anne Cutaiar
18A- Mal Cutaiar, Dennis Velez, Carla Brotherton, Bob Le Fleur
Mini-Triathlon set for Aug. 14
PLATTSBURGH —The Towns of Plattsburgh and Saranac are co-sponsoring a unique event for the region on Aug. 14 – the River Run Mini-Triathlon.
Come enjoy the views of the Saranac River Valley from three different perspectives.
This event will start at 9 a.m. sharp with a scenic 6.8-mile paddle on the Saranac River from Picketts Corners Recreation Park in Saranac to the Cadyville Beach.
Next up is a short one-mile run to the Cadyville Recreation Park for the recreation division and a 5K through the park for the competitive division. From here, participants will hop on their bikes and embark on the 8.6-mile trip back along Hardscrabble Road with amazing valley views to the finish line, back at Picketts Corners Recreation Park.
All abilities are welcomed and encouraged to join for this exciting event.
Participants can compete individually, or enter as a three-person team. The fun continues after the race with an award ceremony with music and food trucks at Picketts Corners Park.
Registration is limited to the first 100 entries and open to all adults 16 years and older. Cost is $40 for individual entries and $80 for team entries. Pre-registration is required by July 23 online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or at the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation office at 151 Banker Road.
For more details and a course map, visit the website. Call 518-562-6860 for questions or more details. All proceeds will benefit the local fire departments in Cadyville and Saranac.
Baseball event announced for area youth
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will co-host with Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation and Schuyler Falls Recreation a free Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition for area youth on June 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Broadwell Raposa Park — 997 Mason St.,
Pre-registration is required. To register go to the Clinton County Youth Bureau website or Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Facebook.
Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.
Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions — 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14 — and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including team championships and the finals during the World Series. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
For questions concerning the competition, please contact the Youth Bureau at Youth@clintoncountygov.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.