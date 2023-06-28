Fireworks Highlights Airborne’s Racing Card This Weekend
PLATTSBURGH — Fireworks by Dr. Joe Clauss and Coyote Fireworks are on tap this Saturday at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers. Weekly Championship Racing is scheduled for all regular divisions presented by the New England Ford Dealers and Riley Ford.
The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6:15 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $15 for adults and free for children under 10.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.
For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Airborne Adds 358-Modified Race July 22, Loses Super DIRTcar Series Event
PLATTSBURGH — Airborne Speedway Management and the Super DIRTcar Series tried to work out a date to reschedule the rained-out event from early June but were unable to find a date that worked for both parties.
The Super DIRTcar Series event was a scheduled event for the Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds. The division also lost a points race this past weekend with a rainout. Because of that, Airborne Management has added a points race for the 358-Modifieds on Saturday, July 22.
More information will be released as it becomes available. Visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Thomas J. O’Connor Memorial Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout
Beekmantown —The Clinton County Youth Bureau, Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and Town of Beekmantown Recreation Department will co-host the Thomas J. O’Connor Memorial Tri-Rec Soccer Shootout 3 on 3 Tournament on Tuesday August 1, at Beekmantown Recreation Park in Beekmantown, 571 Spellman Road. Registration will be accepted through July 24. There is no charge to participate in this double elimination tournament. Team check-in is between 9-9:45 a.m. and games will begin at 10 a.m.. Awards will be presented to the top team in each age group as follows: Boy’s/Girl’s 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, & 15-18 years of age. Co-ed teams and substitutions are not permitted.
To pre-register, submit an entry form with Birth Certificates and parental Signatures to the Youth Bureau. Nick Arnold 518-565-4774 or Nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.