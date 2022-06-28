Star Spangled Ski Jump event set
LAKE PLACID – The New York Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) announces that the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid will host athletes in head-to-head competition at the Star-Spangled Ski Jumping event on Saturday, July 2.
The entry fee is $20 for adults and teens 13+, $15 for juniors ages seven to twelve and for seniors 65+, and free for children ages six and under. The entry fee includes access to the Skyride Experience. Entry for this event is FREE for ORDA SKI3 Season Pass holders and ORDA staff and immediate family members. Visitors can also experience the Sky Flyer for an additional fee. Tickets and further details are available online at lakeplacidlegacysites.com.
Activities include
12:00pm — 3:00pm | DJ & activities for the whole family
1:00pm — 2:00pm | Ski Jumping Competition on the HS 100 meter hill
2:00pm — 3:00pm | Athlete training on the HS 20 meter, HS 100 meter and HS 128 meter hills.
