King University wins MLF college fishing tournament
PLATTSBURGH — The King University duo of Landon Lawson of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Hunter McClaskey of Elizabethton, Tennessee, won the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Champlain Sunday with a five-bass limit weighing 19 pounds, 7 ounces. The victory earned the Tornados’ bass club a qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
Lawson said the King University seniors used the trolling motor for an hour and a half while trying to provoke a bedding bass to bite until the trolling motor battery died. They did catch the bedding bass and added a couple more fish that culled to boost their final weigh weight. Lawson said the team caught 13 bass during the course of the day, including 11 keepers that weighed more than three pounds each.
“Sometimes it’s just your day,” Lawson said. “As we were going along, even though it was going wrong, we knew we were on the fish to win as long as somebody didn’t bring in 21 pounds or some crazy bag. We knew we could win it, but it wasn’t the exact circumstances we wanted.”
“We won a College Fishing event last year on Smith Mountain with about the same weight,” McClaskey said. “We blew the motor at that tournament, too, so we’ve got this running joke that we might need to blow a motor to win a tournament every time.”
The Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Lake Champlain was hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau. The next event for College Fishing anglers will be the Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI event on Sam Rayburn Reservoir Presented by Crock-O-Gator, Sept. 8 in Brookeland, Texas.
The 2023 MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI features college teams from across the country competing in nine regular-season tournaments. The top 12 percent of teams from each regular-season tournament advance to the 2024 Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship.
USA Luge to co-host 2023 FIL World Cup season opener
LAKE PLACID — USA Luge recently announced Lake Placid will be the first stop for the International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup 2023-2024 season when it will welcome the world’s best luge athletes to Mt. Van Hoevenberg December 8-9, 2023, in Lake Placid. The New York State Olympic Authority, which operates the Mt. Van Hoevenberg luge track, will serve as co-hosts. The announcement comes following an extensive renovation of the multi-sport venue at the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
The National Team, which includes all eight members of the 2022 Beijing Olympic team, finished the 2022-2023 season with seven medals and 58 top ten World
Cup finishes, including 11 top ten finishes at the World Championships in Oberhof, Germany. The medal count was led by Lake Placid’s own Emily Sweeney, a two-time Olympian, who won three World Cup medals last season in three different disciplines and ended the season placing fifth overall.
The last time Lake Placid saw World Cup action was in 2019, when Sweeney and three-time Olympian Tucker West won silver medals in their respective singles disciplines.
Broadcast of the event is being supported by New York’s Empire State Development.
The event marks the first of nine stops for the season’s circuit. The World Championships will take place in Altenberg, Germany in late January.
Details about how to attend the World Cup in Lake Placid to cheer on Team USA will be forthcoming, with updates made to www.usaluge.org.
New Hoops for Hope Tournament Tipping Off
PLATTSBURGH — The inaugural Dr. David Anderson Memorial Hoops for Hope basketball tournament is set to tip off on Saturday, July 15 at Noon at the YMCA on the Oval.
The event features a full day of 3-on-3, co-ed basketball with round-robin play and playoffs. There will also be food, non-alcoholic beverages donated by Pepsi and prizes available. The tournament honors the memory of Dr. David Anderson, a past faculty member of the CVPH Family Medicine Residency who recently passed away.
Interested players can sign up right now by visiting The Foundation of CVPH’s tournament website: https://tinyurl.com/v2es4dkv. The cost is $40 per person, with a six person team maximum. Proceeds benefit the CVPH Family Medicine Residency, which trains family physicians in a non-competitive setting to excel in the leadership of high-quality and high value, patient-centered care for people of all ages in their communities.
For more information, contact Dr. Joey Rothstein at jrothstein@cvph.org or The Foundation of CVPH Events & Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or email her: msenecal@cvph.org
Akwesasne NHL Draft Watch Party
AKWESASNE —The community of {span}Akwesasne is holding a community watch party, Thursday, for the NHL Draft. It’s with high hopes for one of their own, Carey Terrance Jr. to be drafted possibly in the 1st Round or the beginning of the 2nd Round. The community is gathering at Generations Park to watch the draft and have a Zoom chat with Carey as he will be in Nashville. Free pizza, snacks and drinks will be available when the party begins at 10 a.m. The NHL Draft is set to start at 11 a.m. on ESPN+. If Carey gets drafted in the 1st round, organizer Chessie Thomas-White said the event will become a celebration party. People are welcome to attend as they watch history being made for the community of Akwesasne.
