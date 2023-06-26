Champlain wins two from AuSable in 14U baseball
AUSABLE FORKS — The Champlain Cougars’ and AuSable River Bandits’ 14U baseball teams withstood the elements on Saturday and the Cougars emerged with a 9-8 and 13-3 doubleheader sweep.
Robert McIntyre struck out eight in four innings to get the pitching win in the opener. Douglas Duncan led Champlain offensively with two hits, while McIntyre, Lincoln Perkins, Cal Anderson and Logan Hart each added one.
Justin Schmidt and Corbin Guglielmo accounted for the River Bandits’ offense with two hits apiece.
The Cougars held a 9-3 lead entering the final inning when the River Bandits cut their deficit to 9-8 and had the bases loaded with nobody out.
But Hart relieved and induced a soft liner up the middle. Shortstop McIntyre made a diving catch before the ball hit the ground with the runners moving, threw to second baseman Baylon Cronkrite for the second out and then Cronkrite to third baseman Carter Garceau to complete a rare triple play to end the game.
In the second game, Perkins pitched five innings and struck out seven to get the win. Perkins and Ian Hemingway led the way with two hits each, while Hart added a double. Cronkrite, Anderson, Garceau and Duncan added a single apiece.
Skyler Trombley, Alex Hanshaw, Schmidt and Guglielmo each had a single for the River Bandits.
Guys & Gals Sr Wednesday Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent highlights from the Guys & Gals Sr Wednesday Summer Alley bowling from June 21.
Points Taken: Misfits 4-Ball Busters 0, 4D Niners 4-Queen’s Court 0, Black Widows 4-Split Ends 0, Laniacs 2-Hit or Miss 2, Gutter Done 3-Fun Time 1, Four Flushers 2-Casella’s Trash Talkers 2.
High Scores: Linda Hurley 504-182, Bea Holler 453-175, Gary Liberty 539-192, Jim Layhee 410-155, Don Dubuque 413-155, Joe Phaneuf 505-201, Diana St. Clair 393-144, Dave Pellerin 467-166, Clarence Lafountain 441-169, Don Myers 487-185, Beverly Dupuis 382-151, Marc Dupuis 427-146, Joe Dumoulin 450-165, Edie Reed 493-189, Noreen Barcomb 465-171, Brenda Garrand 394-190, Marie Mackenzie 313-117, Claudette Raymond 273-101, Joe Damour 406-156, Paul Nunn 589-211, Diane Kinne 397-181, Barbara Cotter 507-195, Doris Martino 428-153, Kathie Merchant 429-161, Joe Goddeau 387-143, Jodi Dubray 402-135, Bobbi Nicholson 409-171, Tina Welch 374-143, Chuck Leclair 498-173, Carl Lashway 603-220, Claude Lashway 586-245, Lynne Glenn 365-125, Nancy Mazurak 487-186.
Summer Classic Tuesday Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent Summer Classic bowling alley highlights from June 20.
Points Taken: N.B. Pro Shop 8-Rick’s Taxidermy 7, Taylor’s Tileworks 3, Underdogs 12-N.B. Restaurant 3, Team #9 9-Adir. Chevy 6, Optimal Payroll 12-Three Dawg Nite 3.
High Scores: Rick Savage 553-213, Art Stevens 553-198, Harley LaDuke 693-277, Lanny Favro 571-230, Josh Smith 498-175, Mike Watts 691-255, Bill Dutton 546-201, Steve Stone 611-211, George Munson 667-254, Joshua Shaffer 740-258.
