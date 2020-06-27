Sports Shorts: June 27, 2020

Paddle trip planned

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from the Great Chazy Boat launch on Thursday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The paddle will meander up the Chazy River and then return to the launch. The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.

Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join us on this trip. Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you