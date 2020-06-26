Sports Shorts: June 26, 2020

Golf league update

DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Fun Golf League will conclude the first half of its season on Thursday, July 2, with a "Position Round" event.

Matchups are listed below.

1st Place- Bill Liberty & Fran Carter vs. Bill Fornecker & Rick Akey

3rd Pace- Jim & Mark Liberty vs. Steve Fuller & Mike Williford

5th Place- Gib LaRose & Jerry Gagnier vs. Mark Bombard & Dave Jabaut

7th Place- Ed & Steve Liberty vs. Vern Malark & Bill Siskavich

9th Place- Frank Woodward & John Clute vs. Ed Ashline & Bob Donah

