Sports Shorts: June 25, 2021

Youth Bureau announces summer events
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will host several free summer events: Pre-registration is required for all the events.
To register go to the Clinton County Youth Bureau website at www.clintoncountygov.com/youthbureau/recreation.
For more information on all these events and to register visit our website: Upcoming Events and Actvities | Clinton County New York (clintoncountygov.com) or call 518-565-4750.
—
July- Clinton County Hiking Challenge at Parks and Hiking trails Through out Clinton County; for all ages
July 12,13,14, 16- Four Day Youth Exercise and Nutrition Program, Saint Joseph’s Community Center 1-3pm for ages 8-12
July 19- Pickle Ball Clinic Rouses Point Civic Center 1-2pm for ages 10 and Under
July 20- Pickle Ball Clinic Plattsburgh City South Acres 1-2pm for ages 10 and Under
July 22- Pickle Ball Clinic Bowen Road Park Saranac 1-2pm for ages 10 and Under
July 23- Pickle Ball Clinic West Chazy Park 1-2pm for ages 10 and Under
Aug. 3- Tri Rec Soccer Shoot out Mellissa Penfield Park Kick off starts at 10am. For ages 6-18. (Co-Hosted with the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation & The City of Plattsburgh)
