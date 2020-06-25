Sports Shorts: June 25, 2020

St. Peter's Golf Invitational still on
PERU — The St. Peter's Golf Invitational charity fund raiser to benefit the youth programs of St. Peters and the Plattsburgh Catholic system is still scheduled for Aug. 7 at Adirondack Golf Course following all the required guidelines set forth by NYS for golfing venues.
Modifications will be in place and fully detailed in the registration and invitation letter all past participants will receive in two weeks.
Tournament officials are awaiting the Phase 4 recreational guidelines to come forth before finalizing plans.
Farmers Insurance along with other generous businesses will sponsor the event.
For more information, contact tournament director John Mockry at 518-578-4927.
Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jim Walker turned in a time of 23:35 to take first place this week in the 10-mile event at this week's weekly time trials.
Jake Steinfeld (25:36) and Ed Armstrong (26:00) rounded out the top three.
—
10-mile results
1. Jim Walker 23:35; 2. Jake Steinfeld 25:36; 3. Ed Armstrong 26:00; 4. Eric Kreckel 26:33; 5. Brian White 26:51; 6. Stacey Brooks 29:04; 7. Ljubomir Tot 30:10; 8. Doug Hilderbrandt 30:17; 9. Bill Blough 30:30; 10. Steve Vogl 32:15; 11. Amy Mountcastle 35:38; 12. John Callaghan 38:28; 13. Brandi Taylor 38:49; 14. Bill Steinfeld 39:40.
