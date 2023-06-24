Macner wins weekly time trial
Plattsburgh — Jerry Macner covered the ten mile course in 25:26 to claim first place. Ed Armstrong 27:04 and Bill Blough 29:47 completed the top three.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Dept planned kayak
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10 a.m. on June 29 to kayak Deer River Flow. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
ECH Golf Tournament
Elizabethtown — The University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced its 22nd Annual Golf Tournament is set for Friday, August 4 at the Westport Country Club. Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for students participating in the hospital’s paramedic education program.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Adirondack Auto, a chipping contest, prizes and a silent raffle.
Since its launch in 2018, 38 students have graduated from the paramedic education program and gone on to work and volunteer in 10 counties across Northern New York. The 18-month program offers a blend of online training, hands-on clinical and laboratory experience and connected classroom locations in Queensbury, Lewis and Potsdam.
Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Registration and sponsorship opportunities can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/ybefff69
