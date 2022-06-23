YMCA golf tournament announced
PERU — The 20th Annual Plattsburgh YMCA Golf Tournament sponsored by Schluter Systems will be held on Friday, July 29th at Adirondack Golf and Country Club in Peru. This year, Larry Jeffords, a longtime friend, volunteer and donor to the Plattsburgh YMCA, will be honored.
Registration and light lunch begins at 11am. The format is a four-person scramble with a 12:00 PM shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for low gross and low net scores. There will also be the First View Eye Care putting contest, hole-in-one, closest to the pin (men and women), closest to the Y (men and women) and longest drive (men and women). 100% of Proceeds from the tournament support the many families that need financial assistance to attend our summer camps, school-age childcare, youth sports, and other programs.
For more information and a brochure, contact Justin Ihne at the YMCA 518-561-4290 or visit our website at www.plattsburghymca.org
Summit Lacrosse Ventures hosts local event
LAKE PLACID — Summit Lacrosse Ventures will host a lineup of lacrosse tournaments, camps and showcases across the country, including the Lake Placid Summit Youth Classic from June 27 to 29 and the 33rd Lake Placid Summit Classic from August 1 to 7.
Boys youth teams and their families will arrive in Lake Placid beginning this Sunday, June 26, and games will kick off at the North Elba Athletic Fields the morning of Monday June 27 and continue through midweek. To learn more about Summit Lacrosse Ventures and the company’s efforts to create a communal and family atmosphere on the sidelines and beyond, as well as its efforts to grow the game of lacrosse, visit summitlacrosseventures.com.
Registration open for soccer program
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh soccer program registration will end Monday, July 11. Non-residents will be placed on a waiting list. To register, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com
Weekly time trial results released
POINT AU ROCHE — The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
Ten mile event
1. Jim Walker, 24:42. 2. Rich Karaz, 25:32. 3. Ed Armstrong, 28:40. 4. Steve Vogl, 33:33.
Triathlon event announced
CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation department is co-hosting a mini River Run Triathlon with the Town of Saranac on August 13. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Cadyville Rec Park.
It will start with a scenic paddle along the Saranac River from Picketts Corners Park in Saranac to Cadyville Boat Launch. Next up is a short run to the Cadyville Rec Park where you will embark on the 8.6 mile bike trip, with spectacular views of the Saranac Valley, back to the finish line.
Register online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Mountain club hosts walk
On July 1, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain on an easy walk on a CATS trail. The location will be chosen by trip leader. For more information or to register, call trip leader Anne Bailey at 518-380-0379 by June 29.
CCC golf tournament tee assignments announced
PLATTSBURGH — Tee assignments for the 2022 Paul and Gary Titherington Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the CCC Foundation at Bluff Point Golf Course have been released. The tournament will have a 7:15 a.m. registration time and an 8 a.m. shotgun start, today.
Assignments
1, West Bay (Huchro, Garcia, Garcia, South). 1A, Titherington 1 (Titherington, Titherington, Madonna, Titherington). 2, McCarty 1 (McCarty, McCarty, McCarty, O’Brien). 2A- AES (Bull, Allen, Farrington, Allison). 3, McCarty 2 (McCarty, McCarty, Knysh, Knysh). 4, Titherington 2 (Titherington, Carpenter, Hilts, Bechard). 4A, Mold-Rite (Hunt, Spear, Comfrot, Shafronov). 5, Loreman’s (Loreman, Loreman, Girardin, Lindgren). 5A, Liquor & Wine Warehouse (Carpenter, Carpenter, Mercurio, Davis). 6, Bluff 1 (Four guests). 6A, Bluff 2 (Four guests). 7, Triangle Electric (Brienza, Wypyski, Brienza, Brienza). 7A, Bluff 3 (Four guests). 8, NBT (Garrow, Pearl, Maggy, Miller). 8A, Davie’s Party Equipment (VanValkenburg, Markwica, Rogers, Manabat). 9, Casella 1 (Pirofsky, Cline, Lukas, Bola). 9A, Casella 2 (Laplante, Favreau, Sheldrick, Weeden). 10, Saratoga Eagle (Warland, Rob, Bobby, Dave). 11, Mountain View Credit Union (Four guests). 11A, Dixon (Dixon, Shley, Cole, Thorman). 12, Daugherty 1 (Daugherty, Mockry, Briggs, Murnane). 12A, Murnane (Murnane II, Siskavich, Side, Studley). 13, Hewson (Hewson, Hewson, Bennet, Bennet). 13A, Hendry (Hendry, Flaherty, Scharf, Briggs). 14, Boshart (Boshart, Boshart, Boshart, Guest). 15, Sharf (Sharf, Brewer, Snide, William). 15A, Castine (Raville, Castine, Boysen, Castine). 16, Paci (Paci, McVey, Dergham, Warlend). 17, Titherington 3 (Titherington, Faruqi, Brienza, Milanese). 17A, Pepsi (Armstrong, Hall, Fowler, Doner). 18, Symquest (Reynolds, Beattie, Myers, Glaude). 18A, Daugherty 2 (Daugherty, Farbotko, Thompson, Carter).
