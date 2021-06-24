Sports Shorts: June 24, 2021

Dannemora Fun Golf League update

PLATTSBURGH — Vern Malark and Don Quinn along with Marty Brennan and Joe Tousignant ended the first half of the Dannemora Fun Golf League with 12-6 records resulting in a tie for first place.

Bill and Jim Liberty along with Mike Dragoon and Mark Liberty ended with the record of 11-7 each resulting in a tie for third place.

Steve Fuller and Mike Williford grabbed sole possession of fifth place with their first-half performance.

 

