Champlain Cougars edge Junior Mariners
CHAMPLAIN — Jake Frechette (8), who picked up the win, and Braeden Calkins (5), who recorded the save, combined for 13 strikeouts on Wednesday as the Champlain Cougars’ 17U baseball team edged out a 4-3 victory over the Clinton County Junior Mariners.
Alex O’Neal (5), Jacob Perkins (5) and Konnor Facteau (3) also combined for 13 strikeouts for the Junior Mariners,
Dom DeAngelo, Frechette, Isaiah Abad, Robert McIntyre and Tate Stevens each had a hit for the Cougars. Frechette rapped a two-run single in the third inning and Stevens’ hit in the fourth drove in a run and put Champlain ahead to stay. DeAngelo also had a RBI.
The Junior Mariners held a 2-0 lead before the Cougars scored two runs in the third to tie the game and then added two in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Jack Sorrell led the Junior Mariners with a double and single. Owen Ebersol added a double, while Brady Blair, Adrian Barnes and Andre Anderson each added a single.
Two Chiefs compete at New Balance Nationals
PHILADELPHIA — Two Saranac track and field athletes competed at the prestigious New Balance Nationals meet held in Philadelphia June 15-18. 8th grader Sarah Lavigne competed in the middle school divisions for the 100 m placing 30th of 58 competitors and the 400 m winning her heat and placing 16th of 63 athletes overall. Grace damiani competed in the rising stars division for high jump. Grace finished 13th of 44 competitors with a final jump of 5’3.25’’’
Adirondack Coast Camp set to tipoff
BEEKMANTOWN — Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp will start on Monday, June 26 at 9 a.m. for girl’s entering third grade through 12th grade.
The free camp, held in Beekmantown, has many new developments this year.
Thus far, there are more than 300 girls signed up and about the same for boys starting July 3.
The New York Liberty are providing 20 tickets for a game. Also former Duke star Greg Koubek is giving the camp two scholarships plus $100 off all campers attending his camp in Brandt Lake. The camp is an overnight camp in Brant Lake in August.
Team Canada will be coming in on each Friday of camp to challenge the All Stars in the JV and varsity division as well as a college division. There will be a list of guest speakers: Rob DeGrandpre from Hilbert College, Charlie Mason from New England College, Mike Blaine, Plattsburgh State, Kevin Daugherty, New York State Hall Of Famer, Keagan Briggs, Seton Catholic, Julie Moore, all time leading scorer in Section 7, Shannon Ryan, professional player, Matt Berry, inspirational speaker, Dan Jeron, Suffolk College, Travis Gorham, Plattsburgh State Hall Of Famer and Jerrod Dumont, North Country Community College.
The camp is one of the largest free community funded basketball camp in the country. The NBA donated 500 shirts with each team represented. Manny’s in Syracuse also donated Syracuse shirts, as well as John Kmack from the Gym Rat AAU Tournaments. Movie passes will be given out as well as some bowling passes from North Bowl Lanes, camp organizers said.
The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp camp website will list all sponsors and will add pictures every day of camp. There will be an EMT and a nurse at camp every day. Each camper will get a basketball and trophies are awarded every day as well at the awards ceremony on each Friday.
The camp stresses sportsmanship, fundamentals, new shooting drills and simply having fun. The camp started in 2016 with Fesette Realty and Plattsburgh Paving as the only sponsors.
