Youth golf program seeking participants
CHAMPLAIN — The Summer Junior Golf League is seeking interested boys and girls, age 13-18, to participate at the North Country Golf Club youth program.
The program will run from July 6 to August 24, every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m, with players taking part in instructional practices as well as team competitions.
The cost is $100, and children must be a junior member at the North Country Golf Club. If a child wishes to join the program and is not a junior member, they must purchase a membership.
To register, call the North Country Golf Club Pro Shop at 518-297-2582 by June 29. For questions or other information, contact Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org.
Bowling league announces recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Scores from Tuesday’s Summer Classic League and Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Summer Mixed League have been announced and are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken- North Bowl Pro Shop 12-North Bowl Restr. 3, FNG 12-Team #4 3, Laware Const. 10-Three Gen 5, The Underdogs 9-Rick’s Taxidermy 6, Huttig Nissan 8-Optimal Payroll 7.
High Scores- Ian Bell 575-215, John Munson, Jr. 733-252, Claude Lashway 530-184, Dan Munson, Sr. 612-215, Josh Smith 522-206, Mike Watts 678-242, Joey Robert 683-245, Jeremy Bigelow (sub) 735-270, Gail Taylor 468-178, Nicole Miller 458-158, Travis Bushey 750-262, Max French 526-208, Connor Jubert 624-229.
—
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Scared Splitless 4-Bye 0, Ball Busters 3-Hit or Miss 1, Spare No One 3-Odd Balls 1, Alley Gators 3-Split Ends 1, Four of a Kind 3-Gutter Done 1, Slo Rollers 2-Four Flushers 2.
High Scores- Diana St. Clair 411-156, Marie Desroches 482-170, Dave Pellerin 459-165, Doris Martino 433-155, Marilyn Murphy 420-144, Peggy Passino 451-157, Don Dubuque 439-160, Joe Phaneuf 547-200, Nancy Griffith 371-167, Lynne Glenn 422-161, Nancy Mazurak 463-172, Bea Holler 379-162, Mark Misner 424-162, Edie Reed 472-176, Noreen Barcomb 399-155, Joe Damour 543-203, Diane Kinne 415-157, Barbara Cotter 509-179, Violet Irwin 375-138, Tina Welch 328-136, Roger Webb 409-153, Dee Murray 368-126, Joe Goddeau 355-137, Clarence Lafountain 425-161, Kathe Petro 376-129, Tom Weightman 466-188, Claude Lashway 557-204.
Little league players competing in home run derby
On Saturday, more than 30 Little League players will compete in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at 10:30 a.m. The competition will determine who will move onto the regionals.
