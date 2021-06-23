Sports Shorts: June 23, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- 3 Strikes & A Spare 3-Lane Lizards 1, Gutter Done 2-Bye 2, Scared Splitless 3-Hit or Miss 1, Spare No One 3-Three's Company 1, Split Ends 3.5-Four Flushers .5.
Top Scores- Joe Damour 423-168, Diane Kinne 440-162, Barbara Cotter 546-210, Genny Alvarez 425-188, Ray Mitchell 490-181, Don Dubuque 398-139, Gary Liberty 586-200, Doris Martino 414-179, Marilyn Murphy 409-143, Roger Desroches 430-156, Marie Desroches 443-165, Dave Pellerin 518-186, Lynne Glenn 425-169, Nancy Mazurak 461-166, Nancy Griffith 302-101, Cheryl Henry 386-145, Edie Reed 433-161, Gerald Sayah 425-152.
Bike race results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner won this week's 10-mile Wednesday Night Bike Time Trials event with a time of 24:39. Ed Armstrong(26:12) and Eric Kreckel(26:53) completed the top three.
10-mile results
1. Jerry Macner 24:39 2. Ed Armstrong 26:12 3. Eric Kreckel 26:53 4. Sean Vogl 28:40 5. Diego de los Rios 28:53 6. Bill Blough 30:15 7. Liz Onasch 30:33 8. John Callaghan 54:53
