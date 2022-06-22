Local golfer tallies hole-in-one
PERU — Mike Rock recently tallied a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Adirondack Golf Club.
Playing in the American Legion Post 1619 Golf League, he used an eight iron to make the shot.
The hole-in-one was witnessed by Randy Rock, his partner in the league, as well as Scott Baker and Vern Malark.
McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic scheduled for August
PLATTSBURGH — The 18th Annual McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic will be held Aug. 12 at the Barracks Golf Course.
Proceeds from this long-standing event benefits the Children’s Food Program of the Mission of Hope in Nicaragua which provides 7,000 children a meal each day.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. It is a two-person scramble with a shotgun start at noon.
There will be prizes for low gross and low net for the men, women, and mixed categories. Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pin, and longest drive.
The cost for individuals is $75 for members of the Barracks and $50 for non-members. The price includes golfing, cart, and lunch. Michigans by McSweeny’s with sides provided by the Barracks will be available on the course throughout the day.
There will be gift baskets for raffle, a 50/50, the ever-popular balloon pop, and a silent auction.
Come and join us for a relaxing fun filled day.
For more information e-mail info@ncmissionofhope.org or call James Carlin at 518-593-9718 or Suzanne at 518-420-2679 or visit our website at www.ncmissionofhope.org.
