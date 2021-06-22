Sports Shorts: June 22, 2021

Bike race results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jason Amoriell covered the 10-mile course of the Wednesday Night Bike Time Trials in 25 minutes, 45 seconds, claiming first place.
Ed Armstrong (26:47) and Sean Vogl (30:39) rounded out the top three.
Full results
1. Jason Amoriell 25:45 2. Ed Armstrong 26:47 3. Sean Vogl 30:39 4. Steve Vogl 31:37 5. Bill Blough 32:49 6. Tom Ducatte 38:07 7. John Callaghan 47:57.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- Hit or Miss 4-Bye 0, Spare No One 4-Scared Splitless 0, Three Strikes & A Spare 3-Four Flushers 1, Gutter Done 4-Split Ends 0, Lane Lizards 4-Three's Company 0.
Top Scores- Doris Martino 433-150, Kathie Merchant 415-148, Peggy Passino 507-180, Dave Glenn 497-214, Lynne Glenn 407-139, Nancy Mazurak 424-156, Nancy Griffith 301-115, Steve Hall 358-138, Don Dubuque 425-151, Tom Welch 501-192, Claude Lashway 525-188, Denise Goddeau 443-158, Joe Goddeau 435-165, Robert Martz, Jr. 628-228, Ron Dumont 486-177, Diane Kinne 418-143, Barbara Cotter 489-176, Bill Dutton 526-180.
