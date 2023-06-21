Sports Shorts Art

158 Plattsburgh State Student-Athletes Named to 2022-23 SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll

CORTLAND, N.Y. – The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized 158 Plattsburgh State student-athletes on its Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2022-23 academic year.

Student-athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. All sports are honored, even if they are not sports sponsored by the SUNYAC.

Women’s track and field led the women’s teams with 18 honorees, followed by women’s soccer (17), softball (15) and women’s ice hockey (14). Women’s lacrosse (12), women’s basketball (7), women’s tennis (6), women’s volleyball (6) and women’s cross country (4) round out the remainder of the women’s teams honored.

Men’s ice hockey led the way among the men’s teams with 17 honorees, followed by men’s track and field (14) and men’s lacrosse (13). Baseball (10), men’s soccer (7), men’s cross country (6) and men’s basketball (3) round out the remainder of the men’s teams honored.

The list of honorees includes:

Baseball (10):

Ben Catrambone

Jack Defayette

Matt Edwards

Liam Gray

Sean Malamud

Kolby Mordecki

Ryan Nista

Justin Osborn

Christian Ott

Brayden Trombley

Men’s Basketball (3):

Levi Delaney

Franklin Infante

Kevin Tabb

Men’s Cross Country (6):

Noah Bonesteel

Michael Brockway

Sean Grady

Lukas McIntosh

Denali Rodriguez-Garnica

Levi Sochia

Men’s Ice Hockey (17):

Matt Araujo

Josh Belgrave

Spencer Bellina

Ryan Bonfield

Paul Bryer

Brannon Butler

Ryan Butler

Mitchell Hale

Ryan Hogg

Jake Lanyi

Marcus Mitchell

Jacob Modry

Eli Shiller

Bennett Stockdale

Riley Sutherland

Adam Tretowicz

Brendan Young

Men’s Lacrosse (13):

Ely Bruhns

Brandon Craft

Zach Derhak

Jab Duval Lapaix

John Eiseman

Anthony Faber

Tim Keenan

Cam Morin

Séan Ronan

Gustav Rugg

Michael Swift

Logan Vilardi

Ryan Weaver

Men’s Soccer (7):

Andrew Braverman

Christian Garner

John Hayes

Teddy Healy

Frankie Palumbo

Matthew Pitarresi

Dylan Shalvey

Men’s Track and Field (14):

Noah Bonesteel

Michael Brockway

Charles Cypress

Sean Grady

Mussa Kone

Aidan Masten

Thomas McDonough

Lukas McIntosh

Cody Monnat

Brexton Montville

Denali Rodriguez-Garnica

Levi Sochia

Spencer Trudo

Arlington Webber

Women’s Basketball (7):

Alexis Belrose

Payton Couture

Kara Oatman

Kathy Peterson-Ross

Mya Smith

Koree Stillwell

Jaden Wilson

Women’s Cross Country (4):

Grace Boyle

Natalia Castro

Aislyn McDonough

Sarah Smith

Women’s Ice Hockey (14):

Taya Balfour

Riley Calhoun

Tatem Cheney

Su-An Cho

Ashley Davis

Sara Krauseneck

Julia Masotta

Rivers Morris

Mattie Norton

Molly Riggi

Aizah Thompson

Nicole Unsworth

Ciara Wall

Grace Yarkosky

Women’s Lacrosse (12):

Janey Adams

Maddy Garcia

Lillian Gilroy

Lindsay Guzzetta

Rachel LaMar

Sam Lombardi

Johanna Malone

Lilla Nease

Caroline Noia

Ava Parsons

Nicole Resnick

Nikki Scioscia

Women’s Soccer (17):

Tara Bendsak

Claire Bottjer

Sophie Burdo

Amanda Cohen

Avery Durgan

Nora Fitzgerald

Sally Gliganic

Sophia Hatziyianis

Jessica Landman

Jessica Mare

Anna McDuffie

Kayla Myers

Samantha Rachon

Allison Seidman

Sam Spear

Katie Stevenson

Softball (15):

Meghan Cox

Rebecca Diller

Dolly Garguilo

Alli Garman

Sam Gentile

Julia Golino

Michelle Gonzales

Kira LaBarge

Kristen Langdon

Kristina Maggiacomo

Mikayla Manalo

Megan Pillus

Danielle Torres

Kelsy Waite

Mackenzie White

Women’s Tennis (6):

Cydney Bond

Sophia Gottschall

Alyana Leandry

Jackie Svantner

Nicole Svantner

Samantha Svantner

Women’s Track and Field (18):

Janyll Barber

Katie Bergé

Kaitlyn Bjelko

Grace Boyle

Natalia Castro

Libby Daly

Kailyn Ginter

Mikayla Khadijah

Izzy Kocienda

Marissa LeDuc

Aislyn McDonough

Mikayla Osmer

Jasmine Piper

Mia Sanford

Michaela Schaffer

Sarah Smith

Emily Stritzl

Morgan Thompson

Women’s Volleyball (7):

Kaitlyn Bjelko

Alicia Fisher

Shannon Fitzpatrick

Kyleigh Ganz

Maggie Lyon

Lily White

Payton Zophy

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you