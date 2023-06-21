158 Plattsburgh State Student-Athletes Named to 2022-23 SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized 158 Plattsburgh State student-athletes on its Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2022-23 academic year.
Student-athletes earn a spot on the list by recording at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average. All sports are honored, even if they are not sports sponsored by the SUNYAC.
Women’s track and field led the women’s teams with 18 honorees, followed by women’s soccer (17), softball (15) and women’s ice hockey (14). Women’s lacrosse (12), women’s basketball (7), women’s tennis (6), women’s volleyball (6) and women’s cross country (4) round out the remainder of the women’s teams honored.
Men’s ice hockey led the way among the men’s teams with 17 honorees, followed by men’s track and field (14) and men’s lacrosse (13). Baseball (10), men’s soccer (7), men’s cross country (6) and men’s basketball (3) round out the remainder of the men’s teams honored.
The list of honorees includes:
Baseball (10):
Ben Catrambone
Jack Defayette
Matt Edwards
Liam Gray
Sean Malamud
Kolby Mordecki
Ryan Nista
Justin Osborn
Christian Ott
Brayden Trombley
Men’s Basketball (3):
Levi Delaney
Franklin Infante
Kevin Tabb
Men’s Cross Country (6):
Noah Bonesteel
Michael Brockway
Sean Grady
Lukas McIntosh
Denali Rodriguez-Garnica
Levi Sochia
Men’s Ice Hockey (17):
Matt Araujo
Josh Belgrave
Spencer Bellina
Ryan Bonfield
Paul Bryer
Brannon Butler
Ryan Butler
Mitchell Hale
Ryan Hogg
Jake Lanyi
Marcus Mitchell
Jacob Modry
Eli Shiller
Bennett Stockdale
Riley Sutherland
Adam Tretowicz
Brendan Young
Men’s Lacrosse (13):
Ely Bruhns
Brandon Craft
Zach Derhak
Jab Duval Lapaix
John Eiseman
Anthony Faber
Tim Keenan
Cam Morin
Séan Ronan
Gustav Rugg
Michael Swift
Logan Vilardi
Ryan Weaver
Men’s Soccer (7):
Andrew Braverman
Christian Garner
John Hayes
Teddy Healy
Frankie Palumbo
Matthew Pitarresi
Dylan Shalvey
Men’s Track and Field (14):
Noah Bonesteel
Michael Brockway
Charles Cypress
Sean Grady
Mussa Kone
Aidan Masten
Thomas McDonough
Lukas McIntosh
Cody Monnat
Brexton Montville
Denali Rodriguez-Garnica
Levi Sochia
Spencer Trudo
Arlington Webber
Women’s Basketball (7):
Alexis Belrose
Payton Couture
Kara Oatman
Kathy Peterson-Ross
Mya Smith
Koree Stillwell
Jaden Wilson
Women’s Cross Country (4):
Grace Boyle
Natalia Castro
Aislyn McDonough
Sarah Smith
Women’s Ice Hockey (14):
Taya Balfour
Riley Calhoun
Tatem Cheney
Su-An Cho
Ashley Davis
Sara Krauseneck
Julia Masotta
Rivers Morris
Mattie Norton
Molly Riggi
Aizah Thompson
Nicole Unsworth
Ciara Wall
Grace Yarkosky
Women’s Lacrosse (12):
Janey Adams
Maddy Garcia
Lillian Gilroy
Lindsay Guzzetta
Rachel LaMar
Sam Lombardi
Johanna Malone
Lilla Nease
Caroline Noia
Ava Parsons
Nicole Resnick
Nikki Scioscia
Women’s Soccer (17):
Tara Bendsak
Claire Bottjer
Sophie Burdo
Amanda Cohen
Avery Durgan
Nora Fitzgerald
Sally Gliganic
Sophia Hatziyianis
Jessica Landman
Jessica Mare
Anna McDuffie
Kayla Myers
Samantha Rachon
Allison Seidman
Sam Spear
Katie Stevenson
Softball (15):
Meghan Cox
Rebecca Diller
Dolly Garguilo
Alli Garman
Sam Gentile
Julia Golino
Michelle Gonzales
Kira LaBarge
Kristen Langdon
Kristina Maggiacomo
Mikayla Manalo
Megan Pillus
Danielle Torres
Kelsy Waite
Mackenzie White
Women’s Tennis (6):
Cydney Bond
Sophia Gottschall
Alyana Leandry
Jackie Svantner
Nicole Svantner
Samantha Svantner
Women’s Track and Field (18):
Janyll Barber
Katie Bergé
Kaitlyn Bjelko
Grace Boyle
Natalia Castro
Libby Daly
Kailyn Ginter
Mikayla Khadijah
Izzy Kocienda
Marissa LeDuc
Aislyn McDonough
Mikayla Osmer
Jasmine Piper
Mia Sanford
Michaela Schaffer
Sarah Smith
Emily Stritzl
Morgan Thompson
Women’s Volleyball (7):
Kaitlyn Bjelko
Alicia Fisher
Shannon Fitzpatrick
Kyleigh Ganz
Maggie Lyon
Lily White
Payton Zophy
