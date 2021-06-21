Sports Shorts: June 21, 2021

Junior golf at North Country Golf Club
ROUSES POINT — There will be a junior golf camp held at North Country Golf Club in July.
Golf instruction is for children ages 9-12 by Matt Fredette, Northeastern Clinton varsity golf coach.
There will be four one-hour sessions each Monday from July 5-26.
Cost is $80. Registration is limited to the first 16 players to register.
Please email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org for more information.
Also, Wednesday Night Junior Golf at North Country Golf Club starts July 7.
Any junior golfer ages 10 and up are welcome to play.
Non-members only pay $5 to walk. Please arrive at 5:30 p.m. to check in. Groups will be made shortly after check in and then participants will play nine holes.
For more information, email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org.
Paddle on the Chazy River
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle on the Chazy River on Thursday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The paddle will start at the River Street Boat Launch in the Village of Champlain and end at the Chazy Landing Boat Launch.
Folks should bring a snack and water.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camps full
PLATTSBURGH — Both weeks of FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camp are full.
Applications still being received are being put on a waiting list.
Event organizers apologize for any inconvenience.
Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp set for June 28
BEEKMANTOWN — The Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp will start for girls on Monday, June 28 through July 2 with the boys camp following the next week.
Camp is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beekmantown Central School.
All campers must wear a mask.
