Whiteface & Calloway team up for demo
LAKE PLACID — The Whiteface Club Golf Course in Lake Placid is teaming up with Callaway Golf for a wedge and putter demo day and fitting on Sunday, June 25, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The event will be held at the course’s practice area and putting green.
It is open to members of the public who are interested in enhancing their current club set up, or looking to demo some new clubs. There is no charge unless you purchase clubs.
The schedule is as follows:
10:00 — 10:30 / Q & A and brief overview of new clubs and putters,
10:30 – 1:00 / Hitting and wedge fitting, demo and instruction,
10:30 – 1:00 / Putter fitting, demo and instruction
Whiteface Club PGA professional Perry Babcock will be joined by Jim Yeager of Callaway, as well as Babcock’s assistants Anthony Espinoza and Ryan Kane.
“We will fit and work with you to find the clubs that are best for you,” said Babcock. “We will also provide instruction where we can to help you improve your short game.
“There are no scheduled times so you may arrive anytime during those three hours and we will get working with you.”
Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up in advance in the pro shop.
Adirondack Mountain Club Planned Hike
On Sunday, June 25{sup}th{/sup}, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain on a hike on the Mt. Gilligan Trail in Elizabethtown. The trail is 3 miles round trip and is considered easy. The trail starts flat, goes up steep rocky slope to views of the Dix Range and Bald Peak. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by June 23.
