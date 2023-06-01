Tuesday Summer Classic Bowling Results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the most recent results from Tuesday’s Summer Classic bowling.
Points Taken: Team #3 11-Underdogs 4, Three Dawg Nite 10-Adir. Chevy 5, Team #9 8-NB Restaurant 7, Rick’s Taxidermy 12-Bye 0, Taylor’s Tileworks 10.5-NB Pro Shop 4.5.
High Scores: Max French 649-244, Gabe Sisco 608-215, Josh Levasseur 550-204, Joshua Shaffer 701-258, Dave Bresett 605-212, Claude Lashway 546-224, Lanny Favro 582-210, Bill Dutton 614-212, Kurt Kraft 558-203, Joshua Weiss (sub) 705-277, Chris King 693-252, John Munson, Jr. 727-279, Gail Taylor 492-198, Shawn Gutzman 643-236, Taylor Chapple 825-278, 268 & 279.
Guys & Gals Senior Alley Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday, the guys and gals senior bowling league resume play. Here are the highlights.
Points Taken: Four Flushers 4-Black Widows 0, Ball Busters 4-Split Ends 0, Casella’s Trash Talkers 2-4D Niners 2, Fun Time 4-Hit or Miss 0, Misfits 3-Queen’s Court 1, Gutter Done 3-Laniacs 1.
High Scores: Tom Weightman 464-159, Carl Lashway 614-223, Steve Hall 458-193, Don Dubuque 390-144, Dave Gregory 648-235, Mark Misner 422-174, Edie Reed 413-157, Lynne Glenn 374-144, Nancy Griffith 422-153, Nancy Mazurak 463-172, Beverly Dupuis 351-127, Joe Dumoulin 476-179, Doris Martino 406-153, Kathie Merchant 424-155, Violet Irwin 373-154, Tom Welch 540-199, Jim Brunet 459-159, Bea Holler 426-147, Gary Liberty 516-182, Denise Goddeau 461-157, Joe Goddeau 393-151.
