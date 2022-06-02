Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys & Gals Summer Mixed League and the Summer Classic have been released from June 1.
Points Taken- Slo Rollers 4-Odd Balls 0, Spare No One 3-Scared Splitless 1, Four Flushers 2-Ball Busters 2, Gutter Done 3-Alley Gators 1, Hit or Miss 4-Bye 0, Split Ends 4-Four of a Kind 0.
High Scores- Bea Holler 361-170, Cheryl Henry 411-152, Marie Desroches 511-178, Nancy Griffith 352-132, Ron Dumont 484-166, Claude Lashway 530-247, Steve Hall 418-148, Don Dubuque 385-140, Chuck Leclair 479-185, Joe Damour 437-155, Joe Goddeau 378-130, Doris Martino 400-140, Marilyn Murphy 393-142, Tina Welch 375-133, Mark Misner 449-157, George Munson 678-258.
Summer Classic
Points Taken- Team #3 8-Three Gen 7, Rick’s Taxidermy 9.5-Team #1 5.5, Team #2 9.5-The Underdogs 5.5, North Bowl Pro Shop 10-FNG 5, Team #4 8.5-North Bowl Restaurant 6.5.
High Scores- Bruce Chapple (sub) 472-196, Mitch Trost (sub) 667-236, Joshua Shaffer 575-213, Rick Savage 575-244, Josh Weiss (sub) 571-202, Nicole Miller 466-167, Keegan Munson 467-164, Max French 534-219, Gabe Sisco 631-226, Ian Bell 515-176, Tom Demarinis 679-236, Lanny Favro 607-216, Josh Smith 433-167, Mike Watts 657-239.
Tupper Lake Tinman set for June 25
TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake Tinman Triathlon will take place on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m. More than 650 competitors have registered for this year’s race.
The event features 5 different races: tinman (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, 13.1 mile run); aquabike (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike); team relay (1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike, 13.1 mile run); Olympic (0.94 mile swim, 24 mile bike, 6.2 mile run); and a sprint (0.6 mile swim, 12.4 mile bike, 3.1 mile run).
Check-in for the race begins on Friday the 24th from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. There is limited check-in available on race day, beginning at 5:30 a.m. Visit TupperLakeTinman.com for more information.
Tupper Lake 8-Miler and Paddling Invitational announced
TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake 8-miler will take place Saturday, June 25, with registration and check-in taking place 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the start time at 11 a.m.
The race begins at the Town of Tupper Lake Boat Launch on Lake Simon Road, off New York State Route 30 — paddlers then head to the Route 30 bridge, up the Raquette River to the Oxbow, and then back to the boat launch. This is a New York Paddlesports Racing Association points race for canoes and kayaks; there will also be classes for stand-up paddle boards.
Entry fee is $35, with t-shirts going to the first 50 registrants; all proceeds will be donated to Adirondack Health Foundation’s Heart Health Initiative. There will also be awards and a post-race barbeque.
To register, visit 8miler.com. For race questions, contact Roger Gocking at rgocking@roadrunner.com or (518) 354-8377.
The Celebrate Paddling Invitational is the culmination of Celebrate Paddling month in the Adirondacks, held this year on Sunday, June 26, at Riverfront Park in downtown Saranac Lake. This family-friendly paddling event has something for everyone, including races for all ages and abilities, boat demos from local Adirondack outfitters and information from boat builders — there’s also a chance to buy or sell your used boat or paddling gear.
Registration and check-in for all races runs from 8 to 9 a.m. Racers are strongly encouraged to register online prior to June 26.
To register and for more information, visit northernforestcanoetrail.org/celebrate-paddling-invitational or email karrie@northernforestcanoetrail.org. For a complete schedule of Celebrate Paddling events, visit celebratepaddlingadk.com/schedule.
