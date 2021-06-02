Sports Shorts: June 2, 2021

North Country Soccer League scores

CHAZY — The North Country Soccer League opened its season Wednesday with two games. 

Chazy Orchards defeated Saranac Lake Storm, 6-0, and Plattsburgh Nuts topped 4th Ward F.C., 6-1.

Mariners Golf Tournament tee times

PERU — The third annual Clinton County Mariners Golf Tournament, sponsored by Casella Waste, will be held at Adirondack Golf Course this Saturday. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Check in starts at 9 a.m.

1- Gary, Ashline, Whitehouse, Hector

1A- Shanley, Underwood, Pete, Rodier

2- G. McCasland, G. King, I. McCasland, Gordy King

2A- Gus, Durkee, JR Jubert, M. Duke

3- Megan, Heather, Ashlie, Lauryn

3A- Open

4- Hartless, Rougeau, P. O’Neil, Primetime

4A- Big O, Marty, Jesse, Pugh

5- D. Brown, Brad P., M. Rock, K. Seymour

5A- Alan Bernier

6- Madison, Ethan, Chris Gray, Guest

6A- Jack T., Joe T., Kyle, Brendan

7- Greg Meyers, Cutaiar, Phillips, Bullis

7A- O’Connell, Manchester, Flynn, Pepper

8- Koby Wolfe, B. Smith, J. Turner, J. Lambert

8A- Kim Rocque, Art Rocque, Guest, Guest

9- Elizabeth, Tone, Brent, Angel

9A- Open

10- Premore, Wyatt, Frady, Guest

10A- Doorey, Doorey, Guest, Guest

11- John Burke, Rock, Rock, Rock

11A- Cring, Hiltz, R. Brown, J. Warren

12- Munson, Gilman, Trombley, Watts

12A- Munson, Raville, Dyer, Guay

13- Schoffied, B. Guay, Lacey, A. Neff

13A- Weeks, Kramer, Golchin, Browne

14- Olsen, Olsen, Olsen, K. Side

14A- D. Hazel, Olsen, Dyke, Milanese

15- C. Keysor, J. Wright, N. Dodd, A. Odnoha

15A- Kevin, Zach, Jake, Ryan

16- Zach, Kilkeary, Kilkeary, J. Kelly

16A- Casella, Casella, Casella, Casella

17- Carpenter, L. Carpenter, Baker, Cassidy

17A- Open

18- A. Scharf, P. Laramee, J. Fleury, J. Delisle

18A- WeeMan, Carol Baskin, Howard Baskin, Betrus

Bike race results

POINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong claimed first place this week in the Wednesday weekly time trials with a time of 26:35. Brian White(27:33) and Ljubomir Tot(27:56) completed the top three.

10-Mile Results

1. Ed Armstrong 26:35; 2. Brian White 27:33; 3. Ljubomir Tot 27:56; 4. Liz Onasch 31:17; 5. Bill Blough 31:44; 6. Paul Connelly 36:08; 7. John Callaghan 41:25 8. Bill Steinfeld 48:50.

Guys and Gals Bowling League results

PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.

Points Taken- Gutter Done 3-Lane Lizards 1, Three's Company 3-Three Strikes & a Spare 1, Split Ends 4-Bye 0, Four Flushers 3-Scared Splitless 1, Hit or Miss 3-Spare No One 1.

Top Scores- Denise Goddeau 437-181, Joe Goddeau 401-140, Gary Liberty 544-210, Robert Martz, Jr. 627-252, Ron Dumont 480-190, Diane Kinne 416-153, Cheryl Henry 394-144, Genny Alvarez 351-122, Ray Mitchell 430-174, Mark Misner 510-183, George Munson 613-212, Tom Weightman 516-203, Gerald Sayah 469-183, Claude Lashway 563-211, Diana St. Clair 478-179, Dave Glenn 435-166, Doris Martino 449-155, Marilyn Murphy 432-158, Peggy Passino 434-152.

Kayak lesson announced

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a kayak lesson and a trip next week.

On Tuesday, June 8, a kayak lesson will be provided from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Folks are welcomed to join with their own equipment for free or rent a kayak if available for $10. Techniques for getting in and out of the kayaks and learning how to paddle safely will be provided.

On Thursday, June 10, the paddle will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will launch from State Boat Launch in Saranac Lake.

The group will paddle from Second Pond through the lower locks and into Lake Oseetah.

The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10. Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.

Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

Hole-in-one alert

PORT KENT — On May 22, Ryan O’Connell recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 150-yard 7th hole at Harmony Golf Club.

He used a 5-iron to knock it in The ace was witnessed by Roger Long.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you