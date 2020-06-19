Sports Shorts: June 19, 2020

Summer programs being offered
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh is happy to announce that it might be able to participate in the Clinton County Baseball/Softball program this summer.
New guidelines and regulations are coming out every single day from New York State.
The most recent guideline that pertains to the department is “low-risk youth sports may resume on July 6," which means a short baseball/softball/t-ball season can be run if there is enough interest.
The Clinton County Youth Bureau is interested in running its normal league, with a shortened season. There will be many new guidelines to follow, but those involved are hoping to allow youth to safely play the game and be active.
To be able to run a program, players and coaches are needed, so registration is now reopen (June 15-24) for Town of Plattsburgh youth (only), to gauge interest.
Please, keep in mind that Little League is running in July as well, so those interested are still asked to choose Little League or Town League.
If anyone had already registered and decided not to participate in the program inform program officials so the registration can be canceled.
Parents and guardians must sign the registration forms and include a birth certificate for each participant unless one is already on file. Participants must register at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Anyone interested in coaching should call the Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Shooting range open
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is now open.
Visitors will be required to wear masks, strict social distancing requirements and other safety procedures will be utilized.
Range is open on Sundays at 6 p.m. for pistol, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. for rifle, Wednesday at 8 p.m. for pistol, and Saturday at 11 a.m. for rifle and pistol.
It is also open on Thursday evening for juniors only by appointment.
Fishing and boating is also available for club members.
Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for more information.
Bicycle time trials
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner posted a time of 24:38 to claim this week's 10-mile bicycle time trial event.
Jason Racine (24:50) and Ed Armstrong (26:11) rounded out the top three.
Stacey Brooks covered the 25-mile course with a time of 1:15:49.
—
10-mile results
1. Jerry Macner 24:38; 2. Jason Racine 24:50; 3. Ed Armstrong 26:11; 4. Brian White 26:31; 5. Roy Brinker 27:47; 6. Ljubomir Tot 28:19; 7. Diego De Los Rios 28:25; 8. Bill Blough 30:21; 9. Steve Vogl 31:16; 10. Paul Connelly 32:10; 11. Bill Steinfeld 34:20; 12. John Callaghan 36:18; 13. Brandi Taylor 38:19.
25-mile results
1. Stacey Brooks 1:15:49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.