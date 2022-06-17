Town of Plattsburgh holding senior kayak lesson
CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is having a free senior kayak lesson from 10-11:30AM on June 21 at the Cadyville Boat Launch, 2199 Route 3, Cadyville.
The TOP Paddlers program is for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend).
The full list of dates, locations, and directions can be found online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Town of Plattsburgh hosting walk at VIC
PAUL SMITHS — The Town of Plattsburgh Summer Adventurers will be walking at Paul Smith’s VIC on June 22 at noon.
Participants must be 18+ to join.
Call 518-562-6860 to pre-register. Visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com for the full list of walks.
Meet and Greet scheduled for Clinton Community College soccer
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College men's and women's soccer teams will hold a meet and greet with their coaches at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Clinton gymnasium.
The coaching staff will be introduced to the student-athletes, and they will discuss the upcoming season.
Anyone interested in playing for the Clinton Community College soccer programs is invited to attend.
For more details, please contact Coach Gene Bushey at Genogk@outlook.com or
Athletic Director Kevin Daugherty at Kevin.daugherty@clinton.edu.
