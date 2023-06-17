Town of Plattsburgh planned kayak
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10 a.m. on June 22nd to kayak from the Second Pond Boat Launch to Lake Oseetah. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
19th annual Jeff and Michelle Hall Memorial Golf Tournament
The 19th annual Jeff and Michelle Hall Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 22nd at The Barracks Golf Club. The event is a four-person scramble and will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $70 for non-members and $55 for members, which includes cart, refreshments on the course and a BBQ at Bobby’s Lounge following the tournament. If you would like to play, please pick up an application at Bobby’s Lounge.
We are also looking for hole sponsorships and donations of gifts for our raffles, which can also be dropped of at Bobby’s Lounge or contact us at the numbers below to arrange a pick up.
For more information or questions, contact Bob Hall (561-8257) or David Kerr (561-0677). You can also visit our event page on Facebook (Jeff and Michelle Hall Golf Tournament).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.