Little League Baseball Standings
Plattsburgh — Little League has been off to a roaring start and is heating up like the temperatures are. With most teams playing close to 10 games, it’s time to take a look at the standings.
In the Plattsburgh Little League, City Police are well secured in first place with a 9-3 record. Nuway holds second place, while playing three less games, at 5-3. McSweeney’s sits at 5-4, good for third, just behind Nuway. Pepsi is sitting steady in fourth with a 5-5 record. Fighting hard to stay with the pack is Michigan’s Plus at 3-6.
In the Northern Frontier, Adams Glass stands with a 7-4 record. Poirer’s True Value is looking to get a winning streak together and sits with a record of 1-11.
Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday Results
Plattsburgh — Here are the recent highlights from the Guys & Gals Mixed Alley from Wednesday.
Points Taken: Split Ends 4-4D Niners 0, Laniacs 2-Misfits 2, Gutter Done 3-Queen’s Court 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Ball Busters 0, Four Flushers 4-Hit or Miss 0, Black Widows 3-Fun Time 1.
High Scores: Bill Dutton 551-189, Mark Misner 461-172, Edie Reed 471-169, Julie Liberty 501-176, Paul Nunn 548-233, Diane Kinne 437-171, LInda Hurley 482-170, Bea Holler 436-150, Gary Liberty 485-198, Bobbi Nicholson 382-142, Don Myers 502-205, Lynne Glenn 435-165, Nancy Griffith 410-171, Nancy Mazurak 458-157, Dave Glenn 453-158, Don Dubuque 402-148, Peggy Passino 425-193, Ron Dumont (sub) 515-207, Jim Brunet 513-195, Noreen Barcomb 395-146, Brenda Garrand 281-133, Claudette Raymond 342-140.
Summer Classic Tuesday Highlights
Plattsburgh — The Summer Class was in full swing Tuesday, and here are the highlights from the event.
1st Shift Points Taken: Team #9 9.5-Three Dawg Nite 5.5, Optimal Payroll Svcs. 12.5-Rick’s Taxidermy 2.5, Taylor’s Tileworks 9-Underdogs 6, N.B. Pro Shop 10-Adir. Chevy 5, N.B. Restaurant 6.
High Scores: Bill Dutton 575-214, Steve Stone 625-234, George Munson 671-226, Barbara Cotter 519-189, Travis Bushey 672-256, Art Stevens 570-224, Kurt Kraft 582-205, Josh Levasseur 581-202, Gail Taylor 470-184, Scott McLaughlin (sub) 754-269, Harley LaDuke 473-190, Gabe Sisco 674-258, Max French 688-264, Ian Bell 620-227, John Munson, Jr. 748-277, Josh Smith 479-168, Mike Watts 743-280, Dan Munson, Sr. 625-224.
2nd Shift Points Taken: Underdogs 8, N. B. Restaurant 10-Adir. Chevy 5, N.B. Pro Shop 9-Optimal Payroll Svcs. 6, Taylor’s Tileworks 13-Three Dawg Nite 2, Team #9 8-Rick’s Taxidermy 7.
High Scores: Gabe Sisco 691-252, Josh Smith 408-142, Lanny Favro 561-203, Dan Munson, Sr. 619-224, Ian Bell 583-217, Chris King 628-276, Joshua Shaffer 645-248, Gail Taylor 457-170, Scott McLaughlin (sub) 783-279, Rick Savage 580-209, Kurt Kraft 593-205, Bill Dutton 525-180, George Munson 639-259.
Extordinary events at Moriah County Club
Port Henry — The Moriah Country Club was packed with excitement in recent weeks.
Congratulations are in order for Pat Salerno. Pat is in his 72nd year as a member of Moriah’s Men’s League. He’s not playing this year at the age of 91.
During the Hughes Tournament, Adam Potokowski made a hole-in-one on the 140 yard third hold.
Just eight days later, his father, Bill Potokowski, aged 80, made his first hole-in-one on the same hole.
