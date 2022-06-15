Bowling league posts recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Results from Tuesday’s Summer Classic and Wednesday’s Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed League have been posted.
They are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
Shift 1- Optimal Payroll 12, The Underdogs 3; North Bowl Pro Shop 10, Huttig Nissan 5; Team 4 8, Three Gen 7; Rick's Taxidermy 10, North Bowl Restr. 5; Laware Const. 8, FNG 7.
High Scores- Gabe Sisco 680-239, Bill Dutton 551-206, George Munson 632-238, Joshua Shaffer 679-258, Ian Bell 554-229, Chris King 559-208, John Munson, Jr. 720-268, Kim Fulton (sub) 464-183, Chris Hartmann 667-236, Josh Smith 430-165, Dave Bresett 660-259, Mike Watts 665-261, Gail Taylor 498-177, Dawn Chapple 531-216, Kurt Kraft 558-199, Rick Savage 568-203, Barbara Cotter 524-198, Tom Demarinis 659-267, Steve Stone 618-222, Travis Bushey 672-247.
Shift 2- FNG 14, Three Gen 1; Laware Const. 8, Rick's Taxidermy 7; North Bowl Restr. 9, Huttig Nissan 6; Team 4 8, Optimal Payroll 7; North Bowl Pro Shop 13.5, The Underdogs 1.5.
High Scores- Joey Robert 663-247, Tom Demarinis 733-279, Rick Savage 576-224, Nicole Miller 475-168, Travis Bushey 689-276, Claude Lashway 533-198, Dan Munson, Sr. 585-216, Kim Fulton (sub) 405-144, Connor Jubert 582-205, Chris Hartmann 663-267, Josh Smith 458-167, Mike Watts 642-268, Bill Dutton 584-224, Joshua Shaffer 629-268, Ian Bell 624-220, Chris King 596-208, John Munson, Jr. 661-234, Gabe Sisco 661-244.
—
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Spare No One 4, Ball Busters 0; Split Ends 4, Bye 0; Hit or Miss 4, Four of a Kind 0; Four Flushers 4, Scared Splitless 0; Slo Rollers 3, Alley Gators 1; Odd Balls 3, Gutter Done 1.
High Scores- Steve Hall 434-167, Chuck Leclair 495-186, Nancy Griffith 355-145, Lynne Glenn 478-177, Nancy Mazurak 431-152, Mark Misner 461-182, Doris Martino 481-177, Kathie Merchant 444-160, Marilyn Murphy 428-155, Ron Dumont 536-189, Tom Weightman 469-181, Carl Lashway 496-181, Claude Lashway 521-204, Roger Desroches 450-173, Marie Desroches 502-184, Dave Pellerin 435-157, Barbara Cotter 481-183, Kathe Petro 385-144, Cheryl Henry 386-155, Joe Goddeau 368-142, Clarence Lafountain 441-176, Bea Holler 374-147, Bill Dutton 509-223, Dave Gregory 640-268.
Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — The weekly Point au Roche bike time trials have started for the summer.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
