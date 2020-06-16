Sports Shorts: June 16, 2020

Paddle planned

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from Cadyville Beach on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The paddle will meander up the Saranac River and then return to the beach.

The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.

Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.

Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.

Ace alert

PERU — Barbara Maille of Plattsburgh scored a hole-in-one at Adirondack Golf & Country Club Monday, June 8.

She aced the 14th hole from a distance of 100 yards using an 8-iron. 

Sandy Desso and Brenda King witnessed the shot.

This was Maille's second hole-in-one. Her first took place in 1993 on Bluff Point's 14th hole.

