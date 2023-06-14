Plattsburgh State Athletics to Host 35th-Annual Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 10
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation will host its 35th-annual Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh, N.Y. The event is scheduled for an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
The format consists of a four-person scramble, and following the tournament, there will be a dinner and awards ceremony.
There are several different packages available, including:
The Business Package ($500)
Greens fees/golf carts
Tournament gift
Dinner
Sponsorship of a tee or green
Sponsorship Package ($150)
Sponsorship of a tee or green
Directly support your favorite Cardinal team
Tournament Package ($100 non-member; $90 course member)
Greens fees/golf carts
Tournament gift
Dinner
To register, please fill out the left panel on the first page of the brochure — which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/3tmuzbjw — and mail it to:
Steve Moffat
Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach
SUNY Plattsburgh
101 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Checks should be made payable to “Friends of Plattsburgh State Athletics,” and credit cards are accepted as well.
1st Annual Terry Gordon Memorial Run/Walk
Plattsburgh — This June 17th event is a FREE family-friendly 5K run/1-mile walk in honor of Terry Gordon. Terry served the Plattsburgh community as county clerk, and a Ward-6 council member with the City from 1998 to 2000. The Terry James Gordon Recreational Path is a testament to his love of running, and honors his courage, leadership and passion for his community.
The race begins at the Y on the Oval and will go past the Terry Gordon Memorial. Racers will enjoy picturesque views of Lake Champlain along the way. This is a run for all ages, and yes, pets are welcome. The first 100 racers will receive a commemorative tee.
Race Date: June 17, 2023
Start Time: 9:00 am
Registration and bib pick up time: 7:45 am
Runners can register online at: https://tinyurl.com/37uf7ndd
The Terry Gordon Trail offers beautiful views of the Green Mountains of Vermont and is adjacent to the still-active main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway. The asphalt trail winds past the historic military buildings on the Oval, and is categorized as an easy trail, perfect for all ages and abilities.
