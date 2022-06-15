Hospice golf tournament accepting registrants
MALONE — Hospice of the North Country invites you to play in its 16th Annual Frank Davio Memorial Golf Tournament on July 15 at the Malone Golf Club.
Golfers may register for the event at the golf course or by calling the Pro Shop at 518-483-2926.
Call Hospice of the North Country at 518-483-3200 to learn about sponsorship or gift contribution opportunities.
The golf format is a four-person scramble with men's, women's and mixed divisions with a 1:30 shotgun start, and the contest will include “longest drive” and “closest to the pin” competitions.
For the past several years the Davio family has chosen to honor the memory of Frank Davio with this event.
The entry fee for Malone Golf Club members is $60 per player and $80 for non-members. Cost includes cart fee, greens fees, gifts, t-shirt, and dinner.
All proceeds from this event will remain in the North Country to benefit the patients and families served by Hospice of the North Country.
Plattsburgh State Athletics hosting Cardinal Classic golf tourney
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Athletics Department will host its 34th-annual Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 11 at The Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.
The event is scheduled for an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
The format consists of a four-person scramble, with men's, women's or mixed division. Following the tournament, there will be a dinner and awards ceremony.
Different prices are available for sponsors and participants.
To register or find more info on prices, visit https://tinyurl.com/mwuwvzws, print out the brochure and fill out the left panel on the first page of the brochure with the necessary information.
That page should then be mailed to:
Steve Moffat
Head Men's Ice Hockey Coach
SUNY Plattsburgh
101 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Checks should be made payable to "Friends of Plattsburgh State Athletics," and credit cards are accepted as well.
For more information, please contact head men's ice hockey coach Steve Moffat by phone at 518-564-3607 or by email at moffatsc@plattsburgh.edu.
