44th Annual Tanneberger Golf Tournament Results
Westport —The Final Standings for the 3rd and final round of the 44th Annual Tanneberger Golf Tournament in Westport.
Championship Flight 1st- Carver/ Jaquish- 212 2nd- Stahl/ Russell- 221 3rd- McKee/ Ratliff- 223 4th- Kister/ Costin- 225 5th- McNamara/ Bumbargender- 227 6th- O’Connor/ Forcier- 230 6th- Ormsby — 230 8th- O’Keefe/ Rissberger-231 9th- Calebrese/ Carr- 234 10th- Kirkby/ LeClair- 236 11th-Khadduri/ Khadduri- 245 12th- Ratliff/ Hume- 249
Flight A 1st- Marvin/ Dunsmore- 212 2nd- Frisbie/ Smith- 232 2nd- Honovic/ Honovic- 232 4th- Babcock/ Babcock- 240 4th- Martin/ Tom- 240
Flight B 1st- Tyler/ Edwards- 242 2nd- Andrechuk/ Reisweber- 244 3rd- Aubin/ Aubin- 246 3rd- Liberi/ Tarar- 246 3rd- Guiles/ Laime- 246
Flight C 1st- Markwica/ Vanvalkenburg- 247 1st- Navarro/ Kelly- 247 3rd- Vogel/ Vogel- 250 4th- Walsh/ McSorely- 257 5th- Moore/ Knowlton- 259 5th- Powers/ Burhart- 259
Flight D 1st- Phillips/ Vogel- 265 2nd- Bradley/ Bradley- 275 3rd- Bridge/ Murphy- 280 4th- Sherman/ Vanderhoof- 281 5th- J. Murray/ K. Connell- 283 5th- Trautman/ Mahoney- 283
We would like to thank all of the Sponsors and all of the Golfers for continuing to make this tournament a great success.
NFCT, ALTO hosting 90-Miler prep gathering for Celebrate Paddling
SARANAC LAKE — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT) and Adirondack Lakes & Trails Outfitters (ALTO) will host a 90-Miler rig demo Thursday, June 15, from 5-7 p.m.
This free event, part of the month-long Celebrate Paddling ADK festival, will feature several 90-Miler veterans representing different boat classes, showing off the boats and gear they use to compete in the Adirondack Canoe Classic. The gathering will take place at ALTO’s headquarters at 8 Church Street, Saranac Lake.
To learn more, contact NFCT Directors of Communications & Outreach Chris Morris at chris@northernforestcanoetrail.org.
Unfavorable Wednesday Weather Postpones Airborne Speedway Event
Plattsburgh — With persistent rain and thunderstorms to plague Plattsburgh, NY on Wednesday, Super DIRTcar Series and Airborne Speedway officials decided it’s in the best interest of fans and drivers to postpone the Series’ Assault at Airborne event. Officials are working on a new date.
The decision comes after working with Precision Weather Service for the last 48 hours and utilizing their expert guidance on the impending weather conditions.
For more information about the track, visit airborne-speedway.com.
The Super DIRTcar Series continued its championship season last night at Albany-Saratoga Speedway for the $7,500-to-win Summer Starter event. Then, the Series returns to Land of Legends Raceway on Monday, July 3.
For more information on the Super DIRTcar Series, go to superdirtcarseries.com or follow our social media channels.
