Results from Westport golf tournament
WESTPORT — The Final Standings for the 3rd and final round of the 43rd Annual Tanneberger Golf Tournament.
Championship Flight
1, Carver/Fine-Lease, 211; 2, Dunsmore/Marvin, 216, 3, Davis/Bouyea, 219; 4, Vanvalkenburg/Rogers, 233; 5, Kirkby/LeClair, 234; 6, Tyler/Edwards, 238; 7, Arsenault/Bingel, 239; 8, Ancin/Hubbard, 241; 9, Ormsby, 244; 10, Ratliff/Smith, 247; 11, Khadduri/Khadduri, 252.
Flight A
1, Babcock/Clark, 233; 2, O’Connor/Forcier, 234; 3 Vogel/Vogel, 237; 4, Samuelson/Doody, 242; 5, Martin/Tom, 246.
Flight B
1 Markwica/Manabet, 251; 2, Laime/Guiles, 252; T3, Sheehan/Murphy, 253; T3, Intschert/Tolfa, 253; T5, Moore/Moore, 256 T5, Egglefield/Bridge, 256.
Flight C
1, Petrizzo/Sassano, 250; 2, Frisbie/Frisbie, 261; T3, Navarro/Kelly, 268; T3, Walsh/Logan, 268; 5, Doyle/Schwoebel, 269.
Flight D
1, Connell/Connell, 271; 2, Connell/Murray, 281; 3, Bell- 283; 4, Vogel/Phillips, 285; 5, Arruda/Arruda, 289.
Town of Plattsburgh Family Fun Runs/Walks to begin
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will begin their Family Fun Run/Walk Series on June 22.
The events will be held each Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Cadyville Rec Park.
The full list of dates, locations, and directions can be found online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Anyone interested in attending must pre-register online or at the event.
Mountain Club hosting outdoor walk
POINT AU ROCHE — On June 19, Father’s Day and Juneteenth, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a walk on Long Point at Point au Roche State Park.
Learn about wild flowers and birds. Easy walk. Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Call by June 18 to register.
Begor wins Sportsman Feature at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — Jamy Begor collected his first win of the season in the J&S Steel Sportsman 25-lap feature event at Airborne Speedway this past Saturday.
Begor dove to the inside of turn two and launched past Jason Bruno and Chris Cayea to go from third to first and was solid the rest of the way to drive home with a comfortable margin of victory.
DJ Gonyo rallied for a second-place finish, and Robert Delormier worked the outside groove to a third-place finish. Matt Leonard and Jason Bruno finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Nathaniel Guay filled a hole to make a three-wide move on lap-22 of the Hartson Total Opening Renegade 25-lap feature. Guay moved below Richie Turner and Tylor Terry to take over possession of the top spot.
Terry tried a crossover move in turns one and two on the final lap and made it stick down the backstretch. Entering the third turn, Terry’s running room closed on the inside and he locked up his brakes to avoid contact with Guay, which eventually spun Terry’s car around. The field boxed up and drivers dodged high and low to avoid making contact with Terry’s 44 car.
The win marked the third of the season for Guay, while point-leader Zack Daniels raced to a second-place finish. Jason Bogett, Turner, and Rick Frenyea completed the top five.
Jake Fountain won for the second time is as many weeks in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Caleb Tourville finished a season best second-place, while Bill Doner completed the podium. Mat Parker and Greg Zindler Jr. completed the top five.
Drivers in the garage area, led by Bucko Branham and Travis Bruno, took a collection to show appreciation for the Street Stock division. $2,200 was collected and each driver in the division took home $110 in addition to their regular prize payout.
Olivier Boissonneault won the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman feature event in his first ever appearance in Plattsburgh. Xavier Delormier and Pryor Stacey completed the podium.
Racing action resumes at Airborne on Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series 30-lap, $1,000 to win feature event will be completed, along with a 25-lap Renegade feature, 20-lap Street Stock feature, and an additional 25-lap bonus Sportsman feature to close out the night.
Spots still open in Malone golf tournament
MALONE — Openings still exist for the PAL Golf Tournament at Malone Golf Club Friday, June 17.
The event is a 4-person scramble with separate men’s and women’s and mixed divisions.
Shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Registration costs $350 per team. Call the Pro Shop at 518-483-2926 for more information or to enter a team.
