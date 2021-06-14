Sports Shorts: June 14, 2021

Hole-in-one at The Barracks
PLATTSBURGH — Peter Ensel recorded his first ace at The Barracks last week.
Ensel notched the hole-in-one using a pitching wedge on the 116-yard par-3.
The shot was witnessed by Scott Menard.
St. Alexander’s 16th annual Golf Classic announced
Plattsburgh — The Roman Catholic Community of St. Alexander and St. Joseph will hold its 16th annual golf tournament on Friday, July 9, at the Barrack’s Golf Course with a noon shotgun start. This year’s tournament is in memory of Bill Belair and Dave Pereira. Shumway Insurance is sponsoring the big Hole-In-One contests.
The cost is $60 for non-members and $50 for members and includes golf, cart, complimentary gifts and a Chicken Barbecue Dinner. Tournament is limited to the first 30 paid teams.
Registration forms can be picked up at the golf course or by calling Jackie at 518-561-5039 at the Parish Office. Team Registration forms and payment must be made by Friday, July 2. Sponsorship forms may be picked up at the church. Current CDC and Clinton County Health Department Guidelines will be adhered to. For more specific information, please call the Jackie at the parish office 518-561-5039 or Cheryl Dodds at 518-572-4622.
16th annual Mark and Pearlie Rabin Golf Tourney July 28
PLATTSBURGH — The 16th annual Mark and Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament, organized by the SUNY Plattsburgh School of Business and Economics, will be held Wednesday, July 28, at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent.
The four-person scramble tournament is open to the public with a maximum of 112 players. Proceeds benefit the Plattsburgh College Foundation and the Mark Rabin Memorial Scholarship in Marketing, established with the proceeds of the previous 15 tournaments.
Registration is $49.99 and includes 14 holes of golf, cart, hats, prizes and lunch. Shotgun morning flight starts at 8 a.m. with 7:15 arrival time, and an afternoon shotgun flight starting at 1 p.m. with an 11:30 a.m. arrival to make time for lunch prior to golfing. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner for golfers who want to eat either before or after golf.
There will also be a $5,000 hole-in-one prize as well as the famous Sledgehammer Putting Contest, both sponsored by Shumway Insurance Agency. The putting contest begins at 8 a.m. Mulligan tickets and 50/50 raffle tickets will also be available for sale.
Other prizes will be awarded for the top female and male for longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt, and Rookie of the Year.
For more information about sponsorships or to receive a golfer registration form, contact tournament director, Nancy Church, at 518-564-4169, or via e-mail at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu. Registration and fees must be received no later than July 20 and can be mailed to Church at SUNY Plattsburgh, 101 Broad St., Plattsburgh, N.Y., 12901.
Chazy Rod and Gun Club event
CHAZY — The Chazy Rod and Gun Club will be sponsoring their annual Kiss My Bass tournament on July 10, 2021. Cash prize (one cash prize per person) for the top 5 Bass by weight (Large or Small Mouth).
Bass must be taken from Lake Champlain. 1st/$150, 2nd/$125, 3rd/$100, 4th/$75, and 5th/$50. In memory of Ward Dwight, Ward’s Lunker Prize of an extra $50 will be awarded to the 1st place winner if it weighs in 6+ lbs.
Entry fee is $20 per person, $10 for under 16 & 65+. Register at the Weathercock Bar, RT 9 in Chazy or Happy Pike Snack Bar, 559 Lake Shore Drive next to Monty’s Bay Marina by July 9th. Call 846-7990 or 846-3474 for details.
Tournament is from sunrise to 6 p.m. Weigh Station is open 3-6 p.m. at the Weathercock with awards to follow shortly after 6 p.m. All COVID-19 mandated guidelines will be adhered to.
Want to be a member? Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the Weathercock.
Ace alert
PORT KENT — Bob Denny recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 100-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club.
Gary Rockhill, Tim Lafountain and Shawn Lafountain witnessed the ball drop in the cup after Bob struck it with his trusty wedge.
Town of Plattsburgh paddle
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from Pickett Corners Park in Saranac to the Cadyville Beach on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The paddle will meander down the Saranac River for 6.8 miles, with the current, to the Beach. The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served. Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip. Lighting up your vessel is encouraged. Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Lake Placid Soccer Centre clinics
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Soccer Centre will host three (3) Day Camps and Clinics summer 2021. This is the 45th year of youth soccer camps organized by LPSC and all Overnight camps have been canceled.
“We are all about individual soccer skills development whether a beginner or experienced athlete”, stated
Mike McGlynn one of the co-founders of LPSC. The Coerver Coaching Method has been utilized by LPSC for over 40 years and we see a definite improvement in the first touch and player confidence after a camp session with us.”
Lake Placid will see Day camps July 12-16 and August 16-20 at the Jim Kordziel Field complex at the North Elba Show Grounds. Camps are co-ed, age 8-18 and 9am to 4pm. The popular Mighty Mites 1/2 day program for ages 5-8 is also at all three camp/clinics.
The annual site for the Overnight camps is at St. Lawrence University and the college has moved to a tri semester format. The Canton Day camps are July 23-26 ( 4 days over a weekend ).
“Our camp sites feature all natural grass fields that permit the best training surface for learning new soccer moves and ball control utilizing The Coerver Coaching Method drills. The Coerver program is now used in over 40 countries around the world and the books, DVD and tapes are translated in over ten languages.”
McGlynn continued saying, “that camps are more than just soccer skills with Teamwork, great exercise and communications at the core of camp with fun activities centered around short sided soccer games and a Proven camp curriculum built on over 40 years of satisfied campers.” Thousands of drills you can practice in your backyard are also found at the official global Coerver Coaching web sites and on YouTube.
Look to sign-up online at www lakeplacidsoccer.com.
YMCA Golf Tournament set for July 16
PERU — The 19th annual Plattsburgh YMCA Golf Tournament sponsored by Schluter Systems will be held on Friday, July 16 at Adirondack Golf and Country Club in Peru.
The YMCA is very excited to bring this long standing tournament back after a pause in 2020.
This is a great event supporting a great cause-driven organization that supports a great community.
Registration and light lunch begins at 11 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble with a noon shotgun start.
Prizes will be awarded for low gross and low net scores. There are also the First View Eye Care putting contest, hole-in-one, closest to the pin (men and women), closest to the Y (men and women) and longest drive (men and women).
Sponsor/ golf packages available. The cost for individuals is $65 for Adirondack members and $75 for non-members.
The price includes golf, cart, dinner, YMCA style fun and prizes.
Team sponsorships, that include foursomes, are available as well.
100% of proceeds from the tournament support the many families that need financial assistance to attend YMCA summer camps, school-age childcare, youth sports and other programs.
The Plattsburgh YMCA allocated over $142,000 in assistance to families in need in 2020.
For more information and a brochure, contact Justin Ihne at the YMCA 518-561-4290 or visit www.plattsburghymca.org.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
—
Points Taken- Split Ends 3-Three's Company 1, Lane Lizards 4-Four Flushers 0, Hit or Miss 3-Gutter Done 1, Three Strikes & a Spare 3-Spare No One 1, Scared Splitless 4-Bye 0.
Top Scores- Roger Webb 453-180, Bill Dutton 538-199, Edie Reed 437-170, Julie Liberty 532-197, George Munson 620-224, Ron Dumont 473-164, Joe Damour 433-155, Barbara Cotter 544-194, Tom Welch 491-179, Gerald Sayah 442-181, Denise Goddeau 441-165, Gary Liberty 545-188, Kathie Merchant 455-174, Marilyn Murphy 407-157, Genny Alvarez 372-129, Steve Hall 386-144, Don Dubuque 362-136, Dave Glenn 458-159, Nancy Mazurak 410-156, Nancy Griffith 319-123, Roger Desroches 462-180, Marie Desroches 542-197, Dave Pellerin 543-188.
Bike race results
POINT AU ROCHE — Jerry Macner covered the 10-mile course in 24 minutes, 43 seconds to claim first place. Sean Vogl (31:30) Steve Vogl (32:23) and John Callaghan (40:10) completed this week's bike event.
Outdoor event announced
TUPPER LAKE — Paddling enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in two upcoming events, part of the month-long Celebrate Paddling festival: the Tupper Lake 8-Miler and the Celebrate Paddling Invitational.
The Tupper Lake 8-miler will take place Saturday, June 26, with check-in taking place 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the event beginning at 11 a.m. The race starts at the Town of Tupper Lake Boat Launch — paddlers then head to the Route 30 bridge, up the Raquette River to the Oxbow, and then back to the boat launch. This is a New York Paddling Race Association points race for canoes and kayaks. Entry fee is $15, with t-shirts going to the first 60 registrants.
To register, visit bit.ly/tupperlake8miler. For race questions, contact Roger Gocking at rgocking@roadrunner.com or (518) 354-8377. For help with registration, email mastanton@adirondackhealth.org.
Tanneberger Golf Tournament results
WESTPORT — The final standings for the third and final round of the 42nd annual Tanneberger Golf Tournament in Westport have been announced.
—
Championship Flight
1st- Davis/ Besaw - 216
2nd- Ormsby/ Stack- 225
3rd- Forcier/ O'Connor- 237
3rd- Intschert/ Splaine- 237
5th- Babcock/ Clark- 241
5th- Kirkby/ LeClair- 241
7th- Hubbard/ Ancin- 244
7th- McKee/ Smith- 244
9th- Tom/ Martin- 249
10th- Petrizzo/ Kelly- 253
11th- Egglefield/ Bridge 254
Flight A
1st- Tyler/ Edwards- 237
2nd- Honovic/ Honovic- 239
3rd- Velsini/ Barber 245
4th- Luciano/ Geohghan- 250
4th- Laime/ Guiles- 250
Flight B
1st- Hallowell/ Liberi- 253
2nd- Frisbie/ Frisbie- 256
3rd- Vogel/ Vogel- 260
3rd- Phillips/ Phillips- 260
5th- Samuelson/ Doody- 261
Flight C
1st- Connell/ Connell- 273
1st- Morrison/ Tryon- 273
3rd- Bernstein/ Wiener- 280
4th- Arruda/ Arruda- 285
5th- Grover/ Palma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.