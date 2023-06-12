Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team records win
LAKE PLACID — The Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit on Saturday and defeat the Adirondack Lightning 17U, 7-2, in a nine-inning summer game.
Champlain pitchers Jake Frechette (3 innings), Jacob Perkins (2 innings) and Elijah Valentin (4 innings) combined on five-hitter and 11 strikeouts, with Perkins getting the win and Valentin the save.
Lightning pitchers combined on a six-hitter and 13 strikeouts, with starter Grant Bencze striking out seven in three innings.
Frechette led the Cougars offensively with two hits. Perkins added a triple, while Valentin, Robert McIntyre and Baylon Cronkrite each had a single.
Logan Martelle paced the Lightning with a single and double, while Jonny Caito, Vann Morrelli and Phil Beaudette each singled.
The Lightning had a number of hard-hit balls in the game and a big difference was the Cougars’ solid defense, led by Landon Giroux, Frechette and McIntyre.
Scarborough Wins J & S Steel Sportsman Feature at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH— Joey Scarborough made his winning pass on lap-13 of the J & S Steel Sportsman feature event on Saturday at Airborne Speedway.
Craig Wholey led the field for the field three laps before Jason Bruno took the lead on the outside of turns one and two. Scarborough slipped underneath Bruno on lap-13 and cruised to victory in a green-to-checkers 25-lap race.
Jason Bruno settled for second, while his brother, Travis Bruno made a last lap pass of Jamy Begor to complete the podium. Begor and Wholey finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Shawn Duquette continues to be the top driver in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade division, as he picked up his third win of the season.
Duquette and Zack Daniels raced side-by-side for several laps before Duquette completed his winning pass on the inside of the second turn. Just a couple laps later, Daniels spun with a right rear flat.
Andrew Fitzgerald was impressive in his first appearance of the season, finishing in second place. Keith Pelkey, Nathaniel Guay and Jason Bogett completed the top five.
The Taylor Rental Street Stock feature event was a battle of survival. Several yellow flags and a couple of red flags slowed the 15-lap event. On the final lap, Josh Laporte Sr. led, but Luke Marcheski drove deep into the first turn to take the lead away. The two raced down the backstretch with Marcheski ahead by a couple car lengths. Laporte Sr. rode the rim in turns three and four and it launched him to his first win of the season.
Marcheski finished a very close second, while John-Michael Bresette passed Speedy Bresette on the final lap to complete the podium. Speedy finished fourth and Mat Parker finished fifth.
Dale Gonyo Sr. completed a last lap pass of Rick Frenyea to win his first Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman feature of the season. Frenyea held on for second and Parker Dermody finished third.
Racing action resumes tomorrow at 7 p. m. when the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds come to town. Sportsman and Street Stock divisions will also be in action.
Parks and Recreation kayak and pickleball
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program (must be age 18+ to attend) will meet at 10 a.m. on June 15 to kayak on Moose Pond. We will also be walking the trail after the paddle. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
Upcoming Pickleball clinics at the West Plattsburgh courts (44 Catherine Hayes Lane) run by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will be June 12 at 5:30PM, June 14 at 1PM, June 26 at 5:30PM, July 17 at 5:30PM, July 19 at 1PM, and the August 2 at 1PM. Call to sign up for any of these sessions (518)562-6860. Equipment can be provided.
Cowan’s Hole in One
Port Kent — June 5, was a big day for John Cowan! He scored his first career hole in one at Harmony Golf Club. He struck his pitching wedge perfectly on the 110 yard 10th hole, watching the ball strike the green and roll into the cup!
Congratulating him were his playing partners, John Burdo and Joe Schofield.
Empire Orienteering Club Announces New Event
FORT ANN — Empire Orienteering Club will be holding its next event at Camp Wakpominee Boy Scout Camp in Fort Ann, NY on June 24th. Registration and starts are a quarter mile past the ranger station, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The object of orienteering is to reach and identify many specific places in the park in order, using a special orienteering map.
Four courses will be offered. Courses will be easy to difficult, and will vary in distance.
Orienteering is for both single participants and groups, such as families. Orienteers can go at their own pace, or race to finish with the shortest time.
There is a nominal fee for participating, and instruction will be available to everyone. Refreshments will be available at the start/finish area. We hope to see you there!
For more information, visit empoclub.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.