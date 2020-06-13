Sports Shorts: June 13, 2020

Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — The past three weeks of results from the weekly bicycle time trials are listed below.
May 27
10-mile event
1. Jake Steinfeld 23:10; 2. Jerry Macner 24:17.; Ed Armstrong 25:51; 4. Sandy Rasco 29:54; 5. Bill Steinfeld 34:49; 6. John Callaghan 36:12.
25-mile
1. Stacey Brooks 1:17:11.
June 3
10-mile event
1. Jerry Macner 25:04; 2. Ed Armstrong 25:51; 3. Diego De Los Rios 29:38; 4. Ljubomir Tot 30:00; 5. John Callaghan 35:58; 6. Tom Ducatte 37:30.
June 10
10-mile event
1. Jacob Steinfeld 25:04; 2. Jason Racine 26:38; 3. Ed Armstrong 28:13; 4. Bill Blough 33:09; 5. Ljubomir Tot 33:12; 6. Sandy Rasco 33:28; 7. Steve Vogl 33:59; 8. John Callaghan 38:00; 9. Bill Steinfeld 42:54; 10. Brandi Taylor 43:22.
25-mile
1. Stacey Brooks 1:25:05.
