Sports Shorts: June 12, 2020

Pistol permit safety course
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is hosting the pistol permit safety course required to obtain a permit.
The course is held on just one day. To register, contact Dave Boise at 518-569-0908.
Pre-registration is required and class size will be limited.
Social distancing and face masks will be required.
Classes will be held June 13, 20 and 27 as well as July 18 and 25.
All classes start at 12:30 p.m.
Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for information about the club and location.
